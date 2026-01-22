Iain Henderson plays down resurgent Ulster's targets - 'We haven't once spoken about trying to win silverware'

THERE IS NO mistaking Iain Henderson’s buy-in to Ulster’s progress.

Despite another frustrating time spent on the sidelines this season, and missing the cut for Ireland’s Six Nations squad, the positivity around the province has been clear.

The Ulster captain is now fit and featured against Munster and Stade Francais this month. He is also expected to go again on Saturday at the Scarlets, after a back spasm in November meant the 32-year-old was in observational mode.

“You’re still [when injured] fully involved in the environment, you’re still reviewing, you’re watching training, you’re going through everything, you’re still prepping [the team],” he said.

“I find it very difficult to take a step back and not be around the environment. I love being in here. I love coming whenever I’ve got a day off, seeing what’s going on. It’s an incredible place to be and I think that [the current] environment is something that’s adding to the atmosphere in training and in games.

“I think everyone in the squad feels like that too and it’s a real positive place to be, particularly the way we’re playing.”

Ulster are flying high in the URC and sit third with a game in hand. They have also topped their Challenge Cup pool to claim home advantage for the last 16 and, should they progress, there will be a quarter-final in Belfast.

Despite this, the veteran lock shuts down any notion that the province may be on track to end their 20-year trophy drought.

“We haven’t once spoken about trying to win silverware,” he said. “That’s not on our radar. We’re trying to progress ourselves as a team and become a team that we would like to watch play rugby … and that’s the way we want to feel when we’re playing.”

Having namechecked back rower Bryn Ward and lock Charlie Irvine as demonstrating the potential being shown by young players laying down markers this season – both were named in the Ireland A squad to play England next month – Henderson pointed out that there is more to come at the province.

“There are heaps of others who could be named, and there are a handful who I don’t think have really broken through yet.”

“Yes, we’re going well. Yes, we have unbelievable players. But we still have loads to work on.”