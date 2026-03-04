Ulster's strong influence in Ireland's 23 is a good news story

“HONESTLY, I DIDN’T know that,” was Andy Farrell’s reaction when the discussion turned to the fact that there are seven Ulster players in Ireland’s matchday 23 to face Wales on Friday.

The Ireland boss said he had to be told by his head of communications that there might be some chat around this strong Ulster representation when Farrell sat down for his press conference at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

“It’s brilliant, isn’t it?” added Farrell.

He has always been slow to get into any discussion about players’ provinces, insisting that where people are from is never a consideration for him.

Yet while Farrell might shy away from talking about how well each province is represented in the Ireland team, the rest of us can appreciate how far Ulster have come in a short space of time.

As recently as the final November Test against South Africa, less than four months ago, there wasn’t a single Ulster player in the Ireland matchday 23.

And that is obviously not a good thing for Irish rugby. For Ireland to be as strong as possible, they need all four of the provinces delivering players to genuinely compete for Ireland jerseys.

Too often in recent seasons, Ulster have been falling short in this regard. But their impressive resurgence under Richie Murphy and his coaching team has catapulted a big crop of their players into contention.

Seven of them were named in Farrell’s original wider Six Nations squad and now all seven of those players – Stuart McCloskey, Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, and Nathan Doak – are in the 23 to face Wales on Friday.

Cormac Izuchukwu was added to the Ireland group before the championship got underway and he started against Italy, but has since suffered a head injury. Uncapped 21-year-old Bryn Ward has also come into the squad thanks to his bullish form.

Nick Timoney will make his first Six Nations start. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster currently sit sixth in the URC table but they have a game in hand over four of the five sides ahead of them. They have a home Challenge Cup round of 16 tie against the Ospreys to look forward to in April. And they have been playing exciting, effective rugby.

All of that has allowed their players to firmly put their hands up for Ireland involvement.

And when he was asked about it again today, Farrell agreed that this is only a good thing for Irish rugby.

“It’s a fantastic news story, yeah,” said Farrell. “It just goes to show that if teams are going well and playing good rugby, then they will get selected.

“We have always said that selection is not really up to us; it’s up to the players to show that they are worthy of the spot, the right to get in the room and then show us what they’ve got.

“It’s thoroughly deserved, all those lads who get to put the shirt on on Friday night.”

Among those who have earned a shot are starting openside Timoney, who has shone off the bench for Ireland in their opening three games of the championship.

The 30-year-old will now make his first Six Nations start against Wales.

“I could talk for a good while about Nick,” said Farrell. “He’s some athlete. He’s quick, he’s unbelievably strong, very good over the ball, got an eye for hitting a good line, linebreak, etc.

“It’s just consistency of performance. I think his contact work has come on massively over the last four or five months, certainly this season that’s improved out of sight.

“This isn’t just giving him a chance to see what he can do. He has earned the right to start and everyone in the squad knows that.”

Stockdale also comes into the starting XV on the left wing in place of the injured James Lowe.

Tommy O’Brien came off the bench for Lowe to impressive effect against England two weekends ago but he misses out on the matchday 23.

Jacob Stockdale is back in the Ireland team. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

29-year-old Stockdale started the championship opener against France and hasn’t featured in the two games since, so he will be looking forward to putting Paris fully behind him.

“There’s a few others that had the opportunity to be able to do that against Italy and against England,” said Farrell.

“I suppose he’s been waiting in the wings there to try and wait for another opportunity to have a crack at it because, again, he’s been showing up pretty well.

“He’s a left winger. He’s a fantastic athlete. He can play rugby as well. And we’ve seen him growing behind the scenes. He’s got an opportunity now to go and do it on Friday night. And we’re looking forward to that.”

With Jeremy Loughman missing out due to a calf injury, Ulster tighthead O’Toole gets his first Test start at loosehead, where he has done well off the bench against Italy and England.

McCloskey and Baloucoune will look to continue their excellent form at inside centre and on the right wing.

Hooker Tom Stewart will make his Six Nations debut off the bench, having been in muscular, mature form for Ulster, while 24-year-old Nathan Doak is set for his first international cap as the replacement scrum-half.

This is all great news for Ulster and their growing influence is a positive for Ireland.

Connacht fans might be concerned about none of their players being in the matchday 23 this time around, but Ulster’s example shows that things can change quickly if the province can improve their form and results.

Munster have two starters in Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne, with Michael Milne and Tom Farrell included on the bench. This will be a Six Nations debut for 32-year-old Farrell.

Leinster remain the bulk suppliers with 12 players in the matchday 23.