Moore puts pen to paper on new Ulster contract

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Marty Moore has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the province until the summer of 2022.

The tighthead becomes the third player to have committed their future to Ulster in recent weeks, with Rob Lyttle and Billy Burns also putting pen to paper on new deals.

Moore joined the province in the summer of 2018, having left his native Leinster two year-previously for a two-season stint with Premiership club Wasps.

He returned to Ulster in a bid to relaunch his Ireland career, but has found opportunities at international level hard to come by. Moore won the last of his 10 international caps during the 2015 Six Nations.

The 28-year-old has become a key part of Dan McFarland’s Ulster squad, and has returned to form just in time for the opening rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup having missed the start of the season through injury, including impressive displays against both Munster and Bath recently.

“I’ve settled in really well at Ulster and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, so I’m delighted to be able to get a deal sorted for another two years,” Moore said.

“Working with the coaches and wider support staff, I feel like I still have a lot of potential to improve, and I’m enjoying that process. We’re a club with big ambitions and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping to achieve those.”

“Marty has been a great addition to the squad,” McFarland added.

“His ability and experience at set piece time has been demonstrated time and again, and has helped all our props make significant progress. His performances over the last two games have been excellent and he is keen to keep developing as part of our squad going forward.”

To date, Moore has made 22 appearances for Ulster and scored two tries.

