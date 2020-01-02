Ulster's Henderson and Stockdale return for Munster clash

IAIN HENDERSON AND Jacob Stockdale are back in the Ulster team to face Munster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].
In the only other change from Ulster’s bonus-point win over Connacht last week, Nick Timoney takes over the starting number eight position.
Stockdale starts on the left wing, while Henderson resumes the captaincy and starts in the second row.
The familiar duo of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall make up the midfield pairing, with Billy Burns and John Cooney maintaining their starting half-back partnership.
Ulster:
15.Will Addison
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Matthew Rea
7.Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. David O’Connor
20. Greg Jones
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Craig Gilroy
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)