Ulster's Henderson and Stockdale return for Munster clash

Jacob Stockdale celebrates at the final whistle with Iain Henderson.

IAIN HENDERSON AND Jacob Stockdale are back in the Ulster team to face Munster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports].

In the only other change from Ulster’s bonus-point win over Connacht last week, Nick Timoney takes over the starting number eight position.

Stockdale starts on the left wing, while Henderson resumes the captaincy and starts in the second row.

The familiar duo of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall make up the midfield pairing, with Billy Burns and John Cooney maintaining their starting half-back partnership.

Ulster:

15.Will Addison

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Matthew Rea

7.Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Kyle McCall

18. Tom O’Toole

19. David O’Connor

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Craig Gilroy

