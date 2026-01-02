Ulster eye New Year opportunity against much-changed Munster

EVEN THE MORE optimistic Ulster fans probably wouldn’t have predicted that they would go into 2026 just a couple of points off the top four of the URC.

Yet Richie Murphy’s men sit fifth in the table, even with a game in hand over three of the four teams ahead of them.

Although they have played one game fewer than many others, Ulster have scored the most tries [33] and points [231] of anyone in the URC.

Murphy’s side are in a decent spot in the Challenge Cup too, having notched seven match points in their two pool games so far.

And again, Ulster have the most tries [13] and points [87] of anyone in the Challenge Cup. Mark Sexton and Murphy have certainly been pleased with the attacking efforts from their players.

In short, this has been an enjoyable season for Ulster supporters so far. The vibes in the northern province are good. Lots of their players are in fine form and Murphy’s side have shown a pleasing level of consistency.

But the challenge in any sport is to keep things rolling. That mission continues with the visit of Munster to Affidea Stadium this evening in their latest inter-provincial battle [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports].

Ulster have positioned themselves well for a good tilt at both the URC and Challenge Cup play-offs, but nothing is won or lost at this stage. The hard work is still ahead.

The same is true for Munster, of course. They sit third in the URC right now and their five match points from the opening two rounds of the Champions Cup pool stages have them in decent nick there too.

Yet Clayton McMillan’s side have largely been unhappy with their own performances. Indeed, they seem quite unhappy about how rugby is being played everywhere at the moment.

Richie Murphy's Ulster have been in good form. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Nonetheless, McMillan has stressed that Munster are moving in the right direction, closing the gap to reigning champions Leinster, and getting into a winning habit. If his team can layer better rugby onto the solid results, they will be laughing.

Tonight gives Ulster the chance to round out a flurry of three consecutive inter-pros in style if they can beat Munster. Murphy’s charges were competitive in Dublin despite losing to Leinster, registered a good win on the road in Connacht last weekend, and now look to beat Munster for the first time since November 2023.

The southern province have won the last three meetings between these sides, including a dramatic victory on Munster’s visit to Belfast in December 2024 when Tom Farrell scored a hat-trick.

Farrell is among the players who rotate out of Munster’s team for tonight, with his fellow Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley, and Craig Casey also getting their mandated rest weekend.

McMillan has made 10 changes to his starting XV in total, with right wing Calvin Nash back from illness to start. 21-year-old back row Brian Gleeson is fit again to take a place on the bench, having been sidelined since October with an elbow injury.

Ulster boss Murphy has made fewer changes and will feel that he has strengthened his starting side for this crucial home inter-pro.

Captain Iain Henderson is back from a back injury in the second row, freeing Cormac Izuchukwu to move to blindside flanker, while Wallabies international Angus Bell starts at loosehead prop as Tom O’Toole gets the nod at tighthead.

First-choice scrum-half Nathan Doak returns to the number nine shirt and Ulster are further boosted by experienced hooker Rob Herring and loosehead Eric O’Sullivan being back from injury on the bench.

There is the now usual look to the future with 21-year-old lock Joe Hopes and 21-year-old back row Bryn Ward getting starts – the latter with Juarno Augustus out injured – but this is a strong Ulster selection.

With Munster missing key men, Ulster are favourites to start the New Year in winning fashion.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (captain), Joe Hopes; Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Bryn Ward.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (captain), Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].