Ulster to play Queensland Reds in Belfast next February

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED a one-off home fixture against the Queensland Reds, to be played at Kingspan Stadium next February.

The game will form part of the province’s centenary celebrations for it’s home ground next season.

The Australian Super Rugby side will visit Belfast on Friday 7 February, with a 7.35pm kick off, as part of a wider European tour.

Former Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss is the current head coach of the Reds, while former Ulster prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen is part of the Brisbane side’s squad. Former Ireland U20 lock Cormac Daly also play with the Reds.

Ulster have faced the Reds twice previously, the Australian’s winning 6-4 at Ravenhill in 1986 before a Reds Development team came to Belfast and lost 24-0 to Ulster in a pre-season friendly in 2008.

“We look forward to the arrival of the Reds as part of our celebrations to mark 100 years of Ravenhill next season, with Les and Jeff set to receive a warm welcome from our supporters on their return to Belfast,” said Ulster Rugby Interim CEO, Hugh McCaughey.

“Throughout next season, we will have a calendar of activity for the centenary of our home ground, with this exciting, high-quality fixture within the Six Nations window as a centrepiece.

“It will offer our supporters an opportunity to see the Ulster men in action at home against one of the best club sides in the world, and I’m delighted that our Season Ticket holders will be able to enjoy a 25% discount to attend the game as part of their 2024/25 package.”

Les Kiss added: “Personally, I can’t wait. I have great memories of my own time at Ulster and players like Iain Henderson, a Lions player in his own right.

“The stadium is an intimidating place to play. I can’t think of a better experience for our players than to meet when the fans are singing ‘Stand Up for the Ulstermen’ on a cold Friday night.”

Tickets are on sale now at ulster.rugby/buytickets.

