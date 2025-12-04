More Stories
Angus Bell will debut for Ulster tomorrow. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTeam news

Angus Bell set to debut off bench in Ulster's Challenge Cup meeting with Racing

Flanker Nick Timoney will captain the province in Belfast.
12.36pm, 4 Dec 2025
6

ANGUS BELL IS primed to make his Ulster debut off the bench on Friday night, having been named as a replacement for the province’s Challenge Cup opener with Racing 92 in Belfast [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].

Ulster go into the game without injured Ireland internationals Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey.

Flanker Nick Timoney captains Ulster against the French side – currently 11th in the Top 14 – with David McCann and Juarno Augustus completing the back row.

Harry Sheridan starts with Charlie Irvine in the second row, as Sam Crean, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole line out in the front row.

Jacob Stockdale continues at fullback, with Zac Ward and Rob Baloucoune on the wings.

Jude Postlethwaite and James Hume start in the centre positions, while scrum-half Nathan Doak and out-half Jack Murphy continue their half-back partnership.

Head coach Richie Murphy has named a 5/3 bench, with Wallaby prop Bell joining Tom Stewart, Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes and Bryn Ward as the forward cover.

Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Stewart Moore complete the backline cover.

Ulster:

  • 15. Jacob Stockdale
  • 14. Rob Baloucoune
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Jude Postlethwaite
  • 11. Zac Ward
  • 10. Jack Murphy
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Sam Crean
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Harry Sheridan
  • 5. Charlie Irvine
  • 6. David McCann
  • 7. Nick Timoney (capt)
  • 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

  • 16. Tom Stewart
  • 17. Angus Bell
  • 18. Scott Wilson
  • 19. Joe Hopes
  • 20. Bryn Ward
  • 21. Conor McKee
  • 22. Jake Flannery
  • 23. Stewart Moore

Racing 92

  • 15. Geronimo Prisciantelli
  • 14. Nolann Donguy
  • 13. Sam James
  • 12. Vladi Ashvetia
  • 11. Wilfried Hulleu
  • 10. Antoine Gibert
  • 9. Kleo Labarbe
  • 1. Edouard Jabea Njocke
  • 2. Yanis Basse
  • 3. Gia Kharaishvili
  • 4. Junior Kpoku
  • 5. Will Rowlands (capt)
  • 6. Fabien Sanconnie
  • 7. Noa Zinzen
  • 8. Lekima Tagitagivalu

Replacements:

  • 16. Diego Escobar
  • 17. Herman Coetzee
  • 18. Lehopoame Leota
  • 19. Maxime Baudonne
  • 20. Jonny Hill
  • 21. Auguste Albuisson
  • 22. Leo Carbonneau
  • 23. Arthur Espeut

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie