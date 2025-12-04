Angus Bell set to debut off bench in Ulster's Challenge Cup meeting with Racing

ANGUS BELL IS primed to make his Ulster debut off the bench on Friday night, having been named as a replacement for the province’s Challenge Cup opener with Racing 92 in Belfast [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].

Ulster go into the game without injured Ireland internationals Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey.

Advertisement

Flanker Nick Timoney captains Ulster against the French side – currently 11th in the Top 14 – with David McCann and Juarno Augustus completing the back row.

Harry Sheridan starts with Charlie Irvine in the second row, as Sam Crean, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole line out in the front row.

Jacob Stockdale continues at fullback, with Zac Ward and Rob Baloucoune on the wings.

Jude Postlethwaite and James Hume start in the centre positions, while scrum-half Nathan Doak and out-half Jack Murphy continue their half-back partnership.