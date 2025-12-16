Ulster's Jude Postlethwaite and Stuart McCloskey to return for Leinster clash

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Jude Postlethwaite (concussion), Stuart McCloskey (groin) and Ethan McIlroy (knee) have all returned to full team training and are available for selection for this Friday’s URC fixture against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Callum Reid was ruled out of Saturday’s Challenge Cup match against Cardiff due to illness but is expected to be available for selection this week.

Rory McGuire sustained an ankle injury in the same game and will undergo an MRI scan to further assess the extent of the issue.

McGuire joins Iain Henderson (back), Ben Moxham (knee), Eric O’Sullivan (hamstring), Matthew Dalton (knee), Rob Herring (knee), James McNabney (knee) and Michael Lowry (ankle) on the Ulster injury list.