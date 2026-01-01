Nathan Doak signs new Ulster contract until 2028

ULSTER SCRUM-HALF Nathan Doak has signed a new two-year contract extension until summer 2028, the province has confirmed.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on the new deal as he closes in on a century of appearances for his province.

Doak has been a key member of the Ulster Senior Men’s side since making his debut back in January 2021.

The Lisburn man is currently leading the URC for successful conversions (19) and ranking second for kicking metres made.

Doak’s performances earned him a call-up to the Ireland Senior Men’s 2025 Summer Tour squad and he has been involved in two Ireland ‘A’ matches against England and Spain.

Commenting on the news, Doak said:

“I’m excited to have re-signed with Ulster for the next two years. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, it means everything to me.

From my discussions with Rory, he made it clear to me the direction in which he sees Ulster going and that is something I wanted to be a part of and believe we can reach.

I want to help the team keep moving forward while also improving my own game, and I feel Ulster is the best place for me to do that.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, said:

“Securing Nathan’s future is a key part of our squad planning for the upcoming seasons.

It’s clear that Nathan’s performances this season have been rightly praised, and we are aware of interest from other top clubs in signing him.”