Devine to leave Connacht this summer and join Ulster

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that scrum-half Matthew Devine will join them from Connacht this summer.

Devine will make the move on a one-year deal, until at least the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old from Ballinsaloe has bagged three tries this season for the Connacht senior side, after emerging through the province’s Academy system.

Devine previously worked with Ulster’s senior coaching staff, having been part of Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20 side that won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and had a spell with Western Province where he worked with Mark Sexton.

Advertisement

Connacht have released a statement reacting to the news.

“We can confirm Matthew Devine has chosen not to extend his contract, and will leave Connacht Rugby at the end of the season.

“While we are disappointed by his decision, we thank him for all his efforts during his time at the club.”

We can confirm Matthew Devine has chosen not to extend his contract, and will leave Connacht Rugby at the end of the season.



While we are disappointed by his decision, we thank him for all his efforts during his time at the club. pic.twitter.com/6xjPDYvirf — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 2, 2026

Commenting on the move, Devine said:

“I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby and can’t wait to make the move up North. It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to join a team who are making great strides forward and playing some of the most exciting, attacking rugby in the URC.

“Having worked with the coaching staff before with the U20s, I have a great relationship with them, and I feel their style suits my game. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the Ulster supporters!”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, added:

“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with Matty and look forward to welcoming him into the squad next season.

“We feel we have secured one of the most talented young scrum-halves in Ireland, who has a strong desire to kick on in his career and develop with his high potential.

“He will add strong competition to our scrum half positions moving forward.”