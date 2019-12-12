Kiwi flyer Faddes comes into Ulster team to visit Harlequins tomorrow

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has included New Zealander Matt Faddes on the right wing in his team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport].

Matt Faddes starts in the back three alongside Jacob Stockdale. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The northern province are looking to back up last weekend’s dramatic 25-24 victory over Quins, which made it three wins from three for McFarland’s side in Pool 3 so far.

Faddes comes into the side in place of Craig Gilroy, while Kieran Treadwell starts in the second row in the only other change from last weekend’s win in Belfast.

Alan O’Connor and Gilroy shift to the bench as a result of the changes to the XV.

Faddes, who joined from the Highlanders at the start of the season gets his first Heineken Champions Cup start after making a brief appearance off the bench last weekend.

Faddes’ inclusion means Louis Ludik shifts to the left wing, as Jacob Stockdale continues at fullback.

Meanwhile, the much-changed Harlequins have left out key men like Chris Robshaw, Danny Care, Joe Marler, and Marcus Smith, with former Ulster man Brett Herron named to start at out-half in a team captained by England tighthead Kyle Sinckler.

Ex-Munster man Francis Saili starts in midfield, while former Ireland U20 scrum-half Niall Saunders is on the Quins bench.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Matt Faddes

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Matthew Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Craig Gilroy

Harlequins:

15. Ross Chisholm

14. Vereniki Goneva

13. James Lang

12. Francis Saili

11. Cadan Murley

10. Brett Herron

9. Martin Landajo

1. Santiago Garcia Botta

2. Elia Elia

3. Kyle Sinckler (captain)

4. Stephan Lewies

5. Tevita Cavubati

6. Will Evans

7. Semi Kunatani

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements:

16. Jack Musk

17. Nick Auterac

18. Simon Kerrod

19. Dino Lamb

20. James Chisholm

21. Niall Saunders

22. Paul Lasike

23. Travis Ismaiel

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz [France].