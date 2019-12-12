Kiwi flyer Faddes comes into Ulster team to visit Harlequins tomorrow

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has included New Zealander Matt Faddes on the right wing in his team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport].
The northern province are looking to back up last weekend’s dramatic 25-24 victory over Quins, which made it three wins from three for McFarland’s side in Pool 3 so far.
Faddes comes into the side in place of Craig Gilroy, while Kieran Treadwell starts in the second row in the only other change from last weekend’s win in Belfast.
Alan O’Connor and Gilroy shift to the bench as a result of the changes to the XV.
Faddes, who joined from the Highlanders at the start of the season gets his first Heineken Champions Cup start after making a brief appearance off the bench last weekend.
Faddes’ inclusion means Louis Ludik shifts to the left wing, as Jacob Stockdale continues at fullback.
Meanwhile, the much-changed Harlequins have left out key men like Chris Robshaw, Danny Care, Joe Marler, and Marcus Smith, with former Ulster man Brett Herron named to start at out-half in a team captained by England tighthead Kyle Sinckler.
Ex-Munster man Francis Saili starts in midfield, while former Ireland U20 scrum-half Niall Saunders is on the Quins bench.
Ulster:
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Matt Faddes
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Craig Gilroy
Harlequins:
15. Ross Chisholm
14. Vereniki Goneva
13. James Lang
12. Francis Saili
11. Cadan Murley
10. Brett Herron
9. Martin Landajo
1. Santiago Garcia Botta
2. Elia Elia
3. Kyle Sinckler (captain)
4. Stephan Lewies
5. Tevita Cavubati
6. Will Evans
7. Semi Kunatani
8. Alex Dombrandt
Replacements:
16. Jack Musk
17. Nick Auterac
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Dino Lamb
20. James Chisholm
21. Niall Saunders
22. Paul Lasike
23. Travis Ismaiel
Referee: Alexandre Ruiz [France].
