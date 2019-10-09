This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champs Donegal to meet Tyrone after 2020 Ulster senior draw is made

The draw was made this morning.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 8:49 AM
31 minutes ago 681 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4843621
Michael Murphy will go up against Tyrone again in 2020.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Michael Murphy will go up against Tyrone again in 2020.
Michael Murphy will go up against Tyrone again in 2020.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THREE-IN-A-row chasing Donegal will take on Tyrone in the standout fixture after this morning’s draw for the 2020 Ulster senior football championship.

Donegal saw off Tyrone when the sides clashed this season in the semi-final and they will renew acquaintances next year at the quarter-final stage.

Donegal won the 2018 and 2019 titles in Ulster while Tyrone had previously lifted crowns in 2016 and 2017. The winners will face a semi-final tie against Derry or Armagh.

The preliminary round clash will see Monaghan take on Cavan, the latter victorious when the counties met in this campaign. Antrim await the winners of that fixture in the last eight.

The remaining quarter-final tie will see Fermanagh go up against Down.

Ulster senior football 2020 draw

Preliminary round
Monaghan v Cavan

Quarter-finals
Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan
Fermanagh v Down
Donegal v Tyrone
Derry v Armagh

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie