Champs Donegal to meet Tyrone after 2020 Ulster senior draw is made

Michael Murphy will go up against Tyrone again in 2020.

Michael Murphy will go up against Tyrone again in 2020.

THREE-IN-A-row chasing Donegal will take on Tyrone in the standout fixture after this morning’s draw for the 2020 Ulster senior football championship.

Donegal saw off Tyrone when the sides clashed this season in the semi-final and they will renew acquaintances next year at the quarter-final stage.

Donegal won the 2018 and 2019 titles in Ulster while Tyrone had previously lifted crowns in 2016 and 2017. The winners will face a semi-final tie against Derry or Armagh.

The preliminary round clash will see Monaghan take on Cavan, the latter victorious when the counties met in this campaign. Antrim await the winners of that fixture in the last eight.

The remaining quarter-final tie will see Fermanagh go up against Down.

Ulster senior football 2020 draw

Preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan

Quarter-finals

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan

Fermanagh v Down

Donegal v Tyrone

Derry v Armagh

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud