This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coetzee to make injury return as Ulster bid to bounce back in South Africa

Dan McFarland has named his team for Saturday’s Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 11 Oct 2019, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 782 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4847211
Coetzee is set for a return to action this weekend.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Coetzee is set for a return to action this weekend.
Coetzee is set for a return to action this weekend.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

MARCELL COETZEE WILL make his first appearance of the season as Ulster bid to bounce back from their heavy defeat to the Cheetahs when they face the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.

Coetzee was ruled out of contention for South Africa’s World Cup squad after suffering an ankle injury against Argentina back in August, but he has made a strong comeback to start tomorrow’s round three clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

The Springbok’s return is a major boost for Ulster as Dan McFarland makes five changes to his starting XV following last week’s 63-26 defeat in Bloemfontein. 

Alan O’Connor is the only other change to the pack as Rob Herring retains the captaincy, with Coetzee joining Matthew Rea and Sein Reidy in the back row. 

Stuart McCloskey joined the squad in South Africa this week and returns to partner up with Luke Marshall in midfield, while Louis Ludik comes into the back three alongside Craig Gilroy and Matt Fades.

On the bench, scrum-half Angus Curtis could make his first appearance for Ulster since October 2018. 

Ulster:

15. Matt Faddes
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Kyle McCall
18. Ross Kane
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Greg Jones
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. James Hume.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie