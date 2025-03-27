Baloucoune to make first appearance of the season as McCloskey set for 200th Ulster cap

ULSTER WING ROBERT Baloucoune will make his first appearance of the season in Friday night’s crucial URC meeting with the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm].

The 27-year-old speedster returns to action, having recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.

Baloucoune’s inclusion is one of five changes from the last-gasp win over Dragons last Saturday, while Stuart McCloskey is set for his 200th Ulster appearance.

Richie Murphy has been boosted by two other injury comebacks: Prop Andrew Warwick also returns to the starting XV, while hooker Tom Stewart is in line for his 50th cap from the bench. The duo last featured in January, before being sidelined with hamstring and ankle issues respectively.

John Cooney, who will depart for French club Brive at the end of the season, starts at scrum-half as Nathan Doak drops to the replacements. Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea also return to the XV.

Murphy opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, as ninth-placed Ulster look to stay in contention for the URC play-offs against close rivals Stormers.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor – captain

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Callum Reid

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. James McNabney

21. Nathan Doak

22. Ben Carson

23. Zac Ward