ULSTER WING ROBERT Baloucoune will make his first appearance of the season in Friday night’s crucial URC meeting with the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm].
The 27-year-old speedster returns to action, having recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.
Baloucoune’s inclusion is one of five changes from the last-gasp win over Dragons last Saturday, while Stuart McCloskey is set for his 200th Ulster appearance.
Advertisement
Richie Murphy has been boosted by two other injury comebacks: Prop Andrew Warwick also returns to the starting XV, while hooker Tom Stewart is in line for his 50th cap from the bench. The duo last featured in January, before being sidelined with hamstring and ankle issues respectively.
John Cooney, who will depart for French club Brive at the end of the season, starts at scrum-half as Nathan Doak drops to the replacements. Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea also return to the XV.
Murphy opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, as ninth-placed Ulster look to stay in contention for the URC play-offs against close rivals Stormers.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor – captain
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Callum Reid
18. Scott Wilson
19. Harry Sheridan
20. James McNabney
21. Nathan Doak
22. Ben Carson
23. Zac Ward
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Baloucoune to make first appearance of the season as McCloskey set for 200th Ulster cap
ULSTER WING ROBERT Baloucoune will make his first appearance of the season in Friday night’s crucial URC meeting with the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm].
The 27-year-old speedster returns to action, having recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.
Baloucoune’s inclusion is one of five changes from the last-gasp win over Dragons last Saturday, while Stuart McCloskey is set for his 200th Ulster appearance.
Richie Murphy has been boosted by two other injury comebacks: Prop Andrew Warwick also returns to the starting XV, while hooker Tom Stewart is in line for his 50th cap from the bench. The duo last featured in January, before being sidelined with hamstring and ankle issues respectively.
John Cooney, who will depart for French club Brive at the end of the season, starts at scrum-half as Nathan Doak drops to the replacements. Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea also return to the XV.
Murphy opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, as ninth-placed Ulster look to stay in contention for the URC play-offs against close rivals Stormers.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor – captain
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Callum Reid
18. Scott Wilson
19. Harry Sheridan
20. James McNabney
21. Nathan Doak
22. Ben Carson
23. Zac Ward
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
rugbt Team news Ulster URC