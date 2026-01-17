Ulster survive Stade Francais' second-half rally to top Pool 3

Ulster 26

Stade Francais 19

Michael Sadlier reports from Affidea Stadium

A POWERFUL first half ensured that Ulster topped Pool Three of the Challenge Cup and secured a home last 16 and quarter-final if they make it though they almost let things slip after having built a 26-0 interval lead.

First half tries from Tom O’Toole, Robert Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey and Nathan put Ulster 26-0 in front until Stade, their bench having a significant impact, answered with three tries as they came within range of upsetting Ulster’s plans for finishing at the group’s summit.

Ulster scored before two minutes were up, Tom O’Toole surging over the line off Nathan Doak’s pass following a great burst up the left by Zac Ward. Jack Murphy converted, and Ulster led 7-0.

Try number two arrived after 15 minutes, Ulster having won a maul turnover in Stade’s 22, then launched Bryn Ward off the scrum and moving it right, Murphy’s skip pass put Robert Baloucoune home in the corner, though the score went unconverted.

Ulster had a third try scrubbed out for Baloucoune’s forward pass to Nathan Doak, but soon afterwards, a David McCann turnover led to Zac Ward supplying McCloskey, who touched down in the corner. Murphy’s conversion this time bisected the uprights, and the province now led 19-0.

The try bonus was duly secured on the half hour. Baloucoune hared into open country, and this time his pass to Doak was perfect, and Ulster’s nine accepted the open invitation to reach the line.

Murphy’s conversion took the score to 26-0, and though Stade had a chance to snatch back a score, Zack Henry’s pass to Samuel Ezeala didn’t hit, and Ulster survived to keep their lead intact at the midway point.

The new half began well for the visitors, a scrum penalty being followed by five substitutions, and from an arm-wrestle near the Ulster line Giorgi Melikidze snaffled the score, which was converted by newly arrived out-half Louis Foursans-Bourdette.

Their comeback continued as winger Charles Laloi got on the end of a cross-kick, Stockdale seemingly not seeing him, though the Parisians then missed the extras.

Ulster needed a settler and thought they had it when sub Jude Postlethwaite’s break and kick through saw Zac Ward and Jeremy Ward tangle on the deck before Stockdale picked up to dot down. However, the TMO intervened to adjudge Zac Ward to have impeded the defender, and the try was chalked off.

Stade kept coming though, their bench making quite an impact and off a lineout maul sub hooker Lucas Peyresblanques broke away to score unimpeded in the 66th minute, Foursans-Bourdette again converting to cut the lead to 26-19.

The game ended with the Parisians again pressing hard and Ulster hanging on.

Ulster: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward, J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, T O’Toole, I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan, D McCann, N Timoney, B Ward

Replacements: R Herring for Stewart 50mins, E O’Sullivan for Crean 50mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 51mins, M Dalton for Henderson 62mins, S Reffell for McCann 62mins, C McKee unused, J Flannery unused, J Postlethwaite for Hume 51mins.

Stade Francais: M Ibo, C Laloi, J Ward (capt), T Vili, L Etien, Z Henry, P Abadie; J Iscaro, A Garcia Albo, G Melikidze, P-H Azagoh, J Botha, J-M Scelzo, M Hirigoyen, Y Tanga.

Replacements: L Peyresblanques for Garcia Albo 45mins, Y Lux for Iscaro 45mins, Melikidze for Lux 73mins, S Abramishvili for Melikidze 45mins, S Turagacoke for Azagoh 45mins, T Halaifonua for mins, T Motassi for Adabie 45mins, L Foursans-Bourdette for Henry 45mins, S Ezeala for Etien 13mins.

Referee: A Leal (England).