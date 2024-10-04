Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ulster's Ben Carson. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
fresh faces

Three players handed first starts for Ulster in Bulls clash

James McCormick, Ben Carson and Charlie Irvine all come into Richie Murphy’s starting team.
12.41pm, 4 Oct 2024
953
4

THREE PLAYERS WILL make their first competitive starts for Ulster in tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Vodacom Bulls [KO 3pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].

Hooker James McCormick, centre Ben Carson and academy lock Charlie Irvine all come into Richie Murphy’s starting team for the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mike Lowry starts at fullback, with Jacob Stockdale and Werner Kok on the wings.

Carson replaces the injured Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield, with Stewart Moore at outside centre.

Aidan Morgan continues at out-half, while Nathan Doak replaces John Cooney at scrum-half.

In the front row, McCormick starts at hooker alongside Andrew Warwick and Corrie Barrett.

Iain Henderson captains the team from the second row, where Irvine is named to make his Ulster debut.

Sean Reffell continues in the back row, with James McNabney and David McCann both coming into the starting team.

On the Ulster bench, hooker Tadgh McElroy and out-half James Humphreys are both in line to make their debuts for the province.

Ulster:

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Werner Kok
  • 13. Stewart Moore
  • 12. Ben Carson
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Aidan Morgan
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Andrew Warwick
  • 2. James McCormick
  • 3. Corrie Barrett
  • 4. Iain Henderson (capt)
  • 5. Charlie Irvine
  • 6. James McNabney
  • 7. Sean Reffell
  • 8. David McCann

Replacements:

  • 16. Tadgh McElroy
  • 17. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Alan O’Connor
  • 20. Nick Timoney
  • 21. Dave Shanahan
  • 21. James Humphreys
  • 22. Ben Moxham
Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie