Three players handed first starts for Ulster in Bulls clash

THREE PLAYERS WILL make their first competitive starts for Ulster in tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Vodacom Bulls [KO 3pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].

Hooker James McCormick, centre Ben Carson and academy lock Charlie Irvine all come into Richie Murphy’s starting team for the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mike Lowry starts at fullback, with Jacob Stockdale and Werner Kok on the wings.

Carson replaces the injured Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield, with Stewart Moore at outside centre.

Aidan Morgan continues at out-half, while Nathan Doak replaces John Cooney at scrum-half.

In the front row, McCormick starts at hooker alongside Andrew Warwick and Corrie Barrett.

Iain Henderson captains the team from the second row, where Irvine is named to make his Ulster debut.

Sean Reffell continues in the back row, with James McNabney and David McCann both coming into the starting team.

On the Ulster bench, hooker Tadgh McElroy and out-half James Humphreys are both in line to make their debuts for the province.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Stewart Moore

12. Ben Carson

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. James McCormick

3. Corrie Barrett

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Charlie Irvine

6. James McNabney

7. Sean Reffell

8. David McCann