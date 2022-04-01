Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 April 2022
Henderson back to captain Ulster against Bulls

Andrew Warwick will make his 150th appearance for the province.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 1 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM
IAIN HENDERSON RETURNS to the Ulster team to face the Vodacom Bulls in the URC and at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow. [KO 1pm; Live Premier Sports 1.]

Henderson captains a side looking for a first win of their South African tour, and will partner a fellow Irish international, Kieran Treadwell, in the second row. Andrew Warwick will make his 150th appearance for the province as he has been named to start at loosehead prop and will be joined in the front row by Brad Roberts and Marty Moore. 

Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney come in to start at blindside and openside flanker, with Duane Vermeulen at the base of the scrum at Number Eight.

Mike Lowry is selected to start at full-back, with Ben Moxham and Ethan McIlroy named on the wings. Luke Marshall and James Hume will form the centre partnership while Ian Madigan and Nathan Doak make up the half-back pairing.

Ulster (vs Bulls)

Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy, Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Mick Kearney, Matty Rea, John Cooney, Marcus Rea, Stewart Moore.

