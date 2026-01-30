Ulster hoping to maintain unbeaten home record as Murphy shows hand for Cardiff

ULSTER HAVE NAMED the team that will hope to bounce back against Cardiff in the URC this weekend and maintain their unbeaten home record.

Richie Murphy’s side welcome Cardiff to Affidea Stadium tomorrow evening for their clash (Kick-off, 7.45pm). Ulster will be feeling pressure to deliver a victory against Cardiff before the international break, after being surprisingly turned over by Scarlets last Saturday.

The squad features six players who have been called up to the Ireland XV side to face England ‘A’ next Friday at Thomond Park.

Marcus Rea makes his first start of the season at openside flanker while David McCann has been named to start at number eight, and Matthew Dalton starts at blindside flanker.

The front row sees two changes from last week, with Australian international loosehead prop Angus Bell joined by hooker Rob Herring and tighthead prop Scott Wilson.

The second row remains unchanged, with captain Iain Henderson linking up with Development lock, Charlie Irvine.

Conor McKee will partner Jack Murphy at half-back while Zac Ward comes back in to start on the left wing. Ben Carson makes his first URC start of the season at inside centre, where he will be joined by James Hume at outside centre.

Ethan McIlroy makes his first start of the season at full-back to complete the backline.

Ulster Rugby:

Ethan McIlroy, Werner Kok, James Hume, Ben Carson, Zac Ward, Jack Murphy, Conor McKee, Angus Bell, Rob Herring, Scott Wilson, Iain Henderson (CAPT), Charlie Irvine, Matthew Dalton, Marcus Rea, David McCann

Replacements: James McCormick, Sam Crean, Bryan O’Connor Harry Sheridan, Lorcan McLoughlin, David Shanahan, Jake Flannery, Ben Moxham

Cardiff Rugby:

Cam Winnett, Ioan Lloyd, Harri Millard, Steffan Emanuel, Tom Bowen, Callum Sheedy, Johan Mulder, Rhys Barratt, Evan Lloyd, Javan Sebastian, Josh McNally (CAPT), George Nott, Alun Lawrence, Dan Thomas, Taine Basham

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Danny Southworth, Joe Cowell, Rory Thornton, Lucas de la Rua, Aled Davies, Elijah Evans, Leigh Halfpenny