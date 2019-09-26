This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 September, 2019
Jack McGrath one of three debutants selected for Ulster's Pro14 opener

Craig Gilroy will also return when Dan McFarland’s side host the Ospreys tomorrow evening.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 12:17 PM
7 minutes ago 223 Views No Comments
jack-mcgrath Jack McGrath will get his first taste of competitive action with Ulster tomorrow night. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

THE ULSTER TEAM to face the Ospreys in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 opener at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport and Premier Sports] includes three debutants, while Craig Gilroy will also make his long-awaited return to competitive action.

Former Leinster prop Jack McGrath, ex-Wallabies lock Sam Carter and versatile Kiwi back Matt Faddes — selected at 15 — are the newcomers selected in Dan McFarland’s side.

Gilroy, having recovered from a debilitating back injury, starts on the wing for his first competitive outing since last October.

Ulster:

15. Matt Faddes
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. James Hume
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Sean Reidy

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Greg Jones
21. David Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. Louis Ludik

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans
14. Luke Morgan
13. Cory Allen
12. Scott Williams
11. Keelan Giles
10. Luke Price
9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Rhodri Jones
2. Sam Parry
3. Tom Botha
4. Lloyd Ashley
5. James King
6. Dan Lydiate (captain)
7. Olly Cracknell
8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Scott Otten
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Gheorghe Gajion
19. Sam Cross
20. Dan Baker
21. Reuben Morgan-Williams
22. Cai Evans
23. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler 

