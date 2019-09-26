Jack McGrath one of three debutants selected for Ulster's Pro14 opener

Jack McGrath will get his first taste of competitive action with Ulster tomorrow night. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

THE ULSTER TEAM to face the Ospreys in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 opener at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport and Premier Sports] includes three debutants, while Craig Gilroy will also make his long-awaited return to competitive action.

Former Leinster prop Jack McGrath, ex-Wallabies lock Sam Carter and versatile Kiwi back Matt Faddes — selected at 15 — are the newcomers selected in Dan McFarland’s side.

Gilroy, having recovered from a debilitating back injury, starts on the wing for his first competitive outing since last October.

Ulster:

15. Matt Faddes

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. James Hume

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Sam Carter

6. Matthew Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Sean Reidy

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Louis Ludik

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Luke Morgan

13. Cory Allen

12. Scott Williams

11. Keelan Giles

10. Luke Price

9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Sam Parry

3. Tom Botha

4. Lloyd Ashley

5. James King

6. Dan Lydiate (captain)

7. Olly Cracknell

8. Gareth Evans

Replacements:

16. Scott Otten

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Gheorghe Gajion

19. Sam Cross

20. Dan Baker

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Cai Evans

23. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

