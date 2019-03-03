This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster continue push for play-off spot with bonus-point victory at Dragons

In horrendous conditions, the northern province ran in four tries in what was a comfortable but crucial win.

By Alex Bywater Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 5:24 PM
32 minutes ago 1,305 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4522195
Ulster celebrate John Cooney's try.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Ulster celebrate John Cooney's try.
Ulster celebrate John Cooney's try.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Dragons 15

Ulster 28

Alex Bywater reports from Rodney Parade

ULSTER CONTINUED THEIR push for the Guinness Pro14 play-off spots with a vital 28-15 bonus-point victory over the Dragons.

Horrible conditions and a poor Rodney Parade surface meant the game won’t live long in the memory in terms of entertainment, but Dan McFarland’s side still scored four tries.

Ulster – remarkably – lost three men to yellow cards at various stages, but they were comfortable winners as the impressive Jordi Murphy, Marty Moore and John Cooney all scored tries before a crucial late effort from skipper Alan O’Connor.

A penalty score and a Taine Basham try for the Dragons gave Ulster something to worry about.

John Cooney makes a break to score his sides third try John Cooney skips home for Ulster's third. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Ulster ended the first half with 14 men but still 7-3 up.

Dragons lost captain Richard Hibbard in the warm-up and his stand-in as skipper Harrison Keddie to a foot injury, but they did open the scoring through Josh Lewis.

The visitors hit back as phase after phase ended with Murphy crashing over from close range and Cooney converted before Lewis missed a second penalty effort.

Flying wing Robert Baloucoune was tackled into touch by the covering Jordan Williams as Ulster pushed for a second, but Darren Cave was then yellow carded for an early tackle on Lewis.

Robert Baloucoune attempts to score but is ruled in touch Baloucoune is tackled into touch as he attempts to score. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

A man deficit failed to stop Ulster moving further clear on the game’s resumption with two quick scores. First Moore crashed over after taking a fine line from a Cooney pass.

Then the scrum-half turned from creator to scorer as he pounced for a third Ulster try following a poor kick inside his own 22 by Rhodri Williams of the Dragons.

Cooney added two conversions and that was the game.

The final quarter saw plenty of action.

Rob Lyttle and Louis Ludik were both sent to the sin bin for deliberate knock-ons and the Dragons were awarded a penalty try in the second of those instances.

Marty Moore scores his sides second try Marty Moore bagged Ulster's second. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

An automatic seven points gave the hosts some respectability, but Ulster were comfortable winners and even with 13 men on the field they were able to crash over for a bonus-point effort via O’Connor.

There was still time late on for the Dragons to grab a late consolation via Basham who was one of their few bright sparks.

Ulster

Louis Ludik
Robert Baloucoune
Darren Cave
Stuart McCloskey
Rob Lyttle
Billy Burns
John Cooney

Eric O’Sullivan
Rob Herring
Marty Moore
Alan O’Connor (Captain)
Kieran Treadwell
Sean Reidy
Jordi Murphy
Nick Timoney

Replacements
Andrew Warwick
John Andrew
Wiehahn Herbst
Ian Nagle
Matthew Rea
David Shanahan
James Hume
Peter Nelson

Dragons

Jordan Williams
Hallam Amos
Adam Warren
Jarryd Sage
Dafydd Howells
Josh Lewis
Rhodri Williams

Brok Harris
Richard Hibbard (Captain)
Lloyd Fairbrother
Joe Davies
Matthew Screech
Huw Taylor
Taine Basham
Harri Keddie

Replacements
Rhys Lawrence
Josh Reynolds
Leon Brown
Max Williams
Lennon Greggains
Tavis Knoyle
Jason Tovey
Tyler Morgan

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Scorers for Dragons:
Try: Penalty, Basham.
Pen: Lewis

Scorers for Ulster:
Tries: Murphy, Moore, Cooney, O’Connor
Cons: Cooney x3, Burns

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Van Graan insists Munster ‘still in a brilliant place’ despite Scarlets defeat

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater
@_AlexBywater

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie