Ultan Dillane to leave Connacht at end of the season

ULTAN DILLANE WILL leave Connacht when his contract expires at the end of the season, the province have confirmed.

Dillane has not yet confirmed his new club, but has been widely linked with a move to the French Top 14, with La Rochelle and Racing both believed to be interested in the 28-year-old.

The lock has made 122 appearances for Connacht to date, winning his first senior cap back in December 2014 having come through the province’s academy system.

Dillane has also been capped 19 times for Ireland, with his most recent apperance coming in this year’s summer Test against Japan.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but ultimately I feel that the time has come for me to experience a new challenge in my career,” Dillane said.

“I am forever grateful to all the coaches and wider staff at Connacht I’ve worked with these past 10 years. You have all helped make my dream of becoming a professional and international rugby player a reality.

“I’ve also been fortunate to play alongside some incredible players both for Connacht and Ireland, and I have made some friends for life.

“The Connacht supporters are among the best in the world and I’d like to thank them for all the support they’ve given me too. The West of Ireland will always be a special place to me.

“I will be giving absolutely everything to finish my time in Connacht on a high, and help all of us to go on to have a really successful season. This is a team on the up and I’ll forever be a Connacht Rugby supporter.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added: “Ultan has been a key part of Connacht Rugby right from his initial entry into our Academy almost 10 years ago and will remain a key figure for us until he finishes up at the end of this season.

“This has not been an easy decision for Ultan however he has been completely open, honest and respectful in how he has engaged with the club on this matter.

“Whilst it is disappointing for us that Ultan is moving on, we wish him all very best for the future and the next stage of his career.

“Thankfully, we are very fortunate at Connacht Rugby to have real strength and depth at lock and I look forward to seeing some of our other squad members step up into Ultan’s boots and go on to achieve National honours just like he has.”