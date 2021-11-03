Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fermanagh flyer set to delay AFL move due to hip injury

Ultan Kelm is set to head Down Under as a result of his injury.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 9:56 AM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FERMANAGH NATIVE ULTAN Kelm will not travel to AFL outfit Fremantle Dockers this month as planned and will instead delay the move while he continues to recover from an injury.

The42 understands the 21-year-old is currently side-lined with a hip issue and will rehab in Ireland. His departure Down Under will wait until next year as a result.

In October, the West Australia club announced they were committing to sign Kelm as a Category B Rookie. He had been busy training with former Down star and Collingwood player Martin Clarke over the past year. Head coach Justin Longmuir had also been in contact via Zoom.

It is understood the club remain committed to signing Kelm. He is now set to continue his rehabilitation programme in consultation with Santry Sports Clinic. The practice is held in high regard Down Under after several AFL players, including Joe Daniher, James Stewart, Callan Ward and Aidan Corr, visited in recent years.

Elsewhere, it has been a busy offseason for Irish recruitment. As well as Kelm, Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara secured a moved to Hawthorn. Closer to home, the first Irish camp post-Covid took place at UCD with several current AFL players in attendance to advise a mix of the 2019 combine attendees and current U20s.

Presently, 13 Irish players are contracted for 2022.

