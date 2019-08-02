This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Swap deal latest as Dybala skips Juve check-up and Lukaku agrees €9m annual contract

The sensational switch-up featuring two of the game’s top strikers continues to move closer to completion.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 9:20 AM
13 minutes ago 1,306 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4750164
Potential swap: Paolo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Michael Regan
Potential swap: Paolo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.
Potential swap: Paolo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.
Image: Michael Regan

PAULO DYBALA WILL not take a routine medical at Juventus on Friday and has not returned to their Continassa training headquarters as rumours of a move away from Turin gather pace.

Meanwhile the player that Juventus want to swap Dybala for, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, has agreed terms with the Bianconeri on a contract worth €9 million (£8m/$10m) a year.

Another part of the puzzle for the sensational swap deal is Dybala’s wages in Manchester, with the Argentina international desiring a significant pay increase from his current €7.5m-per-year deal in Italy.

Dybala returned early from his holiday after the Copa America, reportedly for talks with new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

However he has not had any contact with the former Chelsea manager, and has extended his vacation until 5 August, three days before the English transfer window closes.

Both players were somewhat frozen out at their clubs last season.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A giants partially sidelined Dybala, who scored just 10 goals in all competitions, with only five coming in the league as his club won their eighth straight Scudetto.

Lukaku was also out of favour at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the dugout.

The Norwegian preferred to play Marcus Rashford at centre-forward and the Belgium international’s confidence was affected when he did play.

Lukaku has said this summer that he believes Serie A is the best league in the world. He was thought to be headed to Inter but Juventus have registered serious interest and can offer Dybala as a swap.

The Argentine was rumoured at one point to be headed to Tottenham.

His absence from Juventus training and the lack of communication between him and his manager seem to spell the end for him with the Old Lady, but his salary demands may prove a sticking point.

There are reports that the number 10 will ask for around £350,000 (382,000) per week if he does make the move to the Premier League giants, but Lukaku agreeing his remuneration in Italy may help move the deal along.

