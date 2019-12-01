Mings equaliser sees Villa depart Old Trafford with a point

MANCHESTER UNITED WERE held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men again fell behind, came back, and conceded a lead to a newly promoted team for the second time in as many weeks.

A stunning Jack Grealish goal gave Villa an early lead, but when Marcus Rashford headed past Tom Heaton before the break — officially an own goal, as the ball hit the post and then the ‘keeper’s back before going in — it seemed likely that the hosts would kick on in the second half.

Victor Lindelof netted a looping header with just over 25 minutes to go, but United fans had barely stopped celebrating before Tyrone Mings rifled home an equaliser from Matt Targett’s cross having been played onside by Brandon Williams.

United created several chances towards the final whistle but couldn’t convert for a third time, while Villa battled hard to hang onto a valuable point.

