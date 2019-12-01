This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mings equaliser sees Villa depart Old Trafford with a point

Tyrone Mings’ immediately cancelled out Victor Linedlof’s lead goal as United faltered at home.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 6:46 PM
13 minutes ago 1,881 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4914120
Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (left) battle for the ball with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER UNITED WERE held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men again fell behind, came back, and conceded a lead to a newly promoted team for the second time in as many weeks.

A stunning Jack Grealish goal gave Villa an early lead, but when Marcus Rashford headed past Tom Heaton before the break — officially an own goal, as the ball hit the post and then the ‘keeper’s back before going in — it seemed likely that the hosts would kick on in the second half.

Victor Lindelof netted a looping header with just over 25 minutes to go, but United fans had barely stopped celebrating before Tyrone Mings rifled home an equaliser from Matt Targett’s cross having been played onside by Brandon Williams.

United created several chances towards the final whistle but couldn’t convert for a third time, while Villa battled hard to hang onto a valuable point.

More to follow.

