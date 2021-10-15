Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster learn fixture details as South African sides given green light to host URC fixtures

Contingency plans had been drawn up to host the games in Europe, before South Africa’s removal from the UK’s red list.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Oct 2021, 5:03 PM
Stormers' Leon Lyons and Fineen Wycherley of Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE SOUTH AFRICAN sides have been given the all-clear to proceed with their first rounds off home fixtures in the Ultimate Rugby Championship, with Munster the sole Irish side involved. 

Organisers had drawn up contingency plans to host games in Europe given South Africa’s presence on the UK’s red list, but its recent removal means the games across rounds six and seven will proceed as planned. 

Remaining on the red list would have meant players returning to the UK from South Africa would have had to quarantine for 10 days. 

“Up until late last week, it look like a very tall order for this to occur, but now everyone in the league has been bolstered by this news and we will harness that enthusiasm to get ready for some real blockbuster fixtures”, said tournament CEO Martin Anayi. 

South African rugby boss Jurie Roux confirmed a limited crowd will be permitted at games. 

It means Munster will face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, 27 November at 5.45pm Irish time, while a week later will travel to Johannesburg to play the Lions at 3.30pm Irish time. 

CONFIRMED FIXTURES FOR SOUTH AFRICAN TEAMS IN R6 & R7 (All times Irish)

Saturday, November 27

  • DHL Stormers v Zebre  13:00 at DHL Stadium, Cape Town
  • Cell C Sharks v Scarlets 15:30 at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Durban
  • Vodacom Bulls v Munster 17:45  at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Sunday, November 28

  • Emirates Lions v Cardiff 14:00 at Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Friday, December 3

  • Vodacom Bulls v Scarlets 17:35 at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, December 4

  • Cell C Sharks v Zebre 13:00 at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Durban
  • Emirates Lions v Munster 15:30 at Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
  • DHL Stormers v Cardiff 17:45 at DHL Stadium, Cape Town

