Leinster's visit to Bulls the headliner on a busy day in the URC

THE REPEAT OF last season’s semi-final at Loftus Versfeld gets top billing in the URC today, yet every single game is of interest given how tight the table is.

With Glasgow having pipped Munster and Cardiff recording a win over the Lions last night – moving the Welsh side above Munster – six more intriguing games lie ahead today.

Leinster, Ulster, and Connacht are all in action, while the Benetton v Edinburgh, Sharks v Zebre, and Scarlets v Stormers matches are all relevant to the Irish provinces’ play-off hopes.

There is plenty of jostling still ahead in the regular season but points gained or missed this weekend may prove decisive.

__________

Bulls v Leinster

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

KO 3pm Irish time, RTÉ/Premier Sports

The Bulls celebrate last season's semi-final win over Leinster. Steve Haag Sports / Deon van der Merwe/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Deon van der Merwe/INPHO / Deon van der Merwe/INPHO

Leinster take on the Bulls in Pretoria with a strong team, even accounting for the absence of the majority of their Six Nations stars.

When you can include Jordie Barrett and RG Snyman – formerly of the Bulls – in your starting XV, there is always cause for optimism.

The tour to South Africa at this stage last season was an unhappy one for Leinster as the Lions and Stormers enjoyed big wins over Leo Cullen’s side, derailing the Irish province’s hopes of home advantage throughout the knock-out stages. That’s partly why they ended up in Pretoria in the semi-finals.

Leinster’s need is not as great this time around given that they are still eight points ahead of Glasgow at the top of the table, but there are a few records to set straight this afternoon.

The experienced halfback pairing of Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne will steer the ship for Leinster, whose teamsheet has a settled look to it after wins against the Ospreys and Cardiff during the Six Nations period.

They will undoubtedly have to dig in physically against Jake White’s side at this imposing venue, with the third-placed Bulls still very much in the hunt for a top-two finish in the URC table.

BULLS: Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier; Alulutho Tshakweni, Akker van der Merwe, Wilco Louw; Ruan Vermaak, JF van Heerden; Marcell Coetzee (captain), Jannes Kirsten, Cameron Hanekom.

Replacements: Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Devon Williams.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Hugh Cooney, Jordie Barrett, Andrew Osborne; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain); Jack Boyle, John McKee, Rabah Slimani; RG Snyman, Diarmuid Mangan; Max Deegan, Will Connors, James Culhane.

Replacements: Stephen Smyth, Ivan Soroka, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Ciarán Frawley.

__________

Ospreys v Connacht

Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

KO 5.15pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports

Connacht had two bonus-point wins during the Six Nations. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This has undoubtedly been a topsy-turvy season for Connacht so far but they approach the closing months of the campaign in position to make it a hugely positive one.

With home advantage for the Challenge Cup knock-out stages secured, Connacht have also managed to make moves up the URC table thanks to back-to-back bonus point wins over Cardiff and Benetton during the Six Nations fallow weekends.

They have the excitement of a home clash against Munster at MacHale Park in Castlebar to come next weekend too, but every point along the way will count.

Just three changes to their starting XV this weekend – captain Joe Joyce, Denis Buckley, and Josh Murphy come in – mean there’s continuity in their selection for this trip to Swansea.

Given that they have only two home games left in the regular season, Connacht will have to achieve on the road. This evening’s task looks challenging given the Ospreys’ recent upturn in form.

The Welsh region have hammered Benetton, pushed Leinster close, and shocked Glasgow in dramatic style in their three most recent URC games. Even if Connacht can’t secure the win, bonus points may be critical in the heel of the hunt.

OSPREYS: Jack Walsh; Daniel Kasende, Evardi Boshoff, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy; Garyn Phillips, Sam Parry (captain), Tom Botha; James Ratti, Adam Beard; Morgan Morse, Justin Tipuric, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: George McGuigan, Steffan Thomas, Ben Warren, James Fender, Tristan Davies, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Phil Cokanasiga, Iestyn Hopkins.

CONNACHT: Piers O’Conor; Finn Treacy, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce (captain); Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Temi Lasisi, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, David O’Connor, Matthew Devine, JJ Hanrahan, Sean Jansen.

__________

Dragons v Ulster

Rodney Parade, Newport

KO 5.15pm, Premier Sports/URC TV

Jack Murphy is at 10 for Ulster again today. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

This feels like must-win territory for Ulster.

That’s true both because the Dragons are having a dire season with only one win in 12 so far. The Welsh side are the only team in the URC out of the play-off race.

But it’s also true because Ulster have a tough run-in to the regular season ahead. Their next five games after this one are at home to Stormers, away to Leinster, at home to the Sharks, then away against both Munster and Edinburgh.

With that in mind, Ulster must be ruthless at Rodney Parade. The only two changes from their narrow win at home to Scarlets last time out see Tom O’Toole start at tighthead and David McCann come into the back row.

The returns of experienced campaigners in Stuart McCloskey, James Hume, and Jacob Stockdale in recent times have been helpful and now Richie Murphy’s team need to deliver a solid, incisive performance.

Dragons boss Filo Tiatia has been able to welcome Wales internationals Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Rhodri Williams back into his starting XV but this has been a miserable season for the Welsh side.

Their only URC win was against Cardiff back in September and they’ve only picked up three losing bonus points in their 11 defeats. Ulster must take advantage.

DRAGONS: Huw Anderson; Rio Dyer, Joe Westwood, Aneurin Owen (captain), Ashton Hewitt; Will Reed, Rhodri Williams; Rodrigo Martinez, Elliot Dee, Chris Coleman; Matthew Screech, George Nott; Shane Lewis-Hughes, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, Paula Latu, Steve Cummins, Taine Basham, Dane Blacker, Josh Thomas, Jared Rosser.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore; Michael Lowry, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Callum Reid, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor (captain), Matthew Dalton; David McCann, Nick Timoney, James McNabney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Sam Crean, Scott Wilson, Kieran Treadwell, Reuben Crothers, John Cooney, Aidan Morgan, Zac Ward.