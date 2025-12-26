Cardiff and Ospreys prevail in Welsh URC derbies

United Rugby Championship Results

Cardiff 22 Dragons 19

Scarlets 19 Ospreys 26

****

CARDIFF EDGED A dramatic derby with Dragons in the United Rugby Championship today, while Ospreys got the better of Scarlets in the other meeting between Welsh outfits.

Tries from Javan Sebastian, Alex Mann and Josh Adams pushed Cardiff to victory against a Dragons side who came into this fixture on the back of wins over Lyon and Connacht.

The sides shared a 12-12 scoreline at half-time with scrum-half Che Hope going over twice for the Dragons while Cardiff’s first-half tries came from Sebastian and Mann.

Adams gave Cardiff the advantage in the second half while out-half Callum Sheedy added a late penalty. Dragons earned a penalty try in the closing minutes to set up a grandstand finish, but Cardiff held on for the win.

Meanwhile, Ospreys enjoyed a bonus-point victory over Scarlets in Llanelli today. Owen Watkin, Dewi Lake, Kieran Hardy and Iestyn Hopkins produced the tries that secured an emphatic win as Ospreys climb up to 12th on the URC table.

Scarlets are at the bottom, managing two tries today through Joe Roberts, and a third in the 80th minute from Jarrod Taylor.