Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Ruthless USA get World Cup title defence underway with record-breaking 13-0 win

The defending champions scored 10 second-half goals in their victory over Thailand.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 10:05 PM
30 minutes ago 5,124 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4678410
It was a flawless performance from USA.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
It was a flawless performance from USA.
It was a flawless performance from USA.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HOLDERS THE UNITED States began their defence of the women’s World Cup trophy in style as Alex Morgan scored five times in a record-setting 13-0 destruction of hapless Thailand in Reims.

Ten of their goals came in the second half as the USA set a new record for the biggest winning margin in a women’s World Cup match, bettering Germany’s 11-0 defeat of Argentina in 2007.

Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis netted twice each while Lindsey Horan, skipper Megan Rapinoe and substitutes Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also found the net for the USA in an embarrassingly one-sided Group F encounter watched by a crowd of more than 18,000 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

The result also far outstrips the USA’s own record result in a World Cup match, which had been their 7-0 defeat of Taiwan in the quarter-finals of the first tournament in 1991.

Morgan was the star of the show, with her five goals in one game equalling the record for a player in a World Cup match set by her compatriot Michelle Akers, and taking her to 106 in total for her country on her 164th appearance.

She had an effort disallowed for offside inside five minutes but quickly made up for that by nodding in a Kelley O’Hara cross, before Thai goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying — standing at just 1.65m tall — allowed Lavelle’s shot to beat her at the near post.

Horan smashed in the third in the 32nd minute, but the floodgates really opened in the second half as Jill Ellis’s side scored four times in six minutes shortly after the restart.

Mewis bagged two either side of Morgan getting her second from close range, before Mewis squared for Lavelle to make it seven.

Only after that did the legendary Lloyd, scorer of a hat-trick in the 2015 final and now 36, come on.

There was a lull and it looked as if Thailand might avoid claiming an unwanted record, but the holders scored six more in the closing stages.

Morgan got three more to equal the record of Akers set in that game against Taiwan in 1991, while Rapinoe, Pugh and Lloyd joined in too as spectators struggled to keep up with the scoring.

The USA, who are aiming to win the trophy for the fourth time overall, now go to Paris where on Sunday they will face Chile, who lost 2-0 to Sweden earlier on Tuesday.

© – AFP 2019

