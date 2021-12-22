Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's landmark Christmas series in USA to be shown live on Premier Sports

It will be the first ever full series played by a Full Member nation against the Americans on US soil.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead his charges in two T20 internationals and three ODIs in Florida.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE HISTORIC MULTI-FORMAT series between the Ireland and USA men’s teams, which begins at 7pm today (Irish time), will be broadcast live in Ireland on Premier Sports.

The Christmas-spanning series in Florida will be the first ever full series played by a Full Member nation against the Americans on US soil.

Ireland will face the States in two T20 internationals today and tomorrow night (Friday morning Irish time), with three One-Day Internationals to close out the series on St Stephen’s Day, 28 December and 30 December.

Ireland Men’s T20I squad:

  • Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young*.

Ireland Men’s ODI squad:

  • Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young*.

* Craig Young has had to delay his departure from Ireland after being confirmed as a close contact of a positive case. His arrival time is TBC.

Fixture Schedule

   • 22 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 1st T20I (Florida; start 2pm local time / 7pm Irish time)

   • 23 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 2nd T20I (Florida; start 7pm local time / 12am Irish time)

   • 26 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 1st ODI (Florida; start 10am local time / 3pm Irish time)

   • 28 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 2nd ODI (Florida; start 10am local time / 3pm Irish time)

   • 30 December: USA Men v Ireland Men – 3rd ODI (Florida; start 2pm local time / 7pm Irish time)

