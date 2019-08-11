This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shevchenko defends UFC flyweight crown after dominant five-round display

The judges scored the fight unanimously in favour of the champion.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 1,808 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4761233
Valentina Shevchenko after her victory over Liz Carmouche.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Valentina Shevchenko after her victory over Liz Carmouche.
Valentina Shevchenko after her victory over Liz Carmouche.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO HAS retained her flyweight title via judges’ decision after dominating Liz Carmouche in a five-round battle at UFC Uruguay.

The defending champion looked comfortable throughout as she outclassed the American, with the judges unanimously scoring the fight 50-45, 50-45, 50-45 in Shevchenko’s favour.

Carmouche elected to use defensive tactics in the opening two rounds as the champion landed most of the meaningful shots to edge into the lead.

Shevchenko then secured a knockdown in the final two minutes of the third round, sending the challenger to the canvas with a swift combination to the face.

She chose to kick at the legs instead of charging in although the pair did engage in a bit of grappling later in that round. 

Shevchenko was still unable to finish the fight but she continued to hold her advantage throughout the concluding rounds to complete her second straight title defense.

“My strategy was to use all my skills to defend her,” Shevchenko was quoted by MMA Fighting as saying after her victory.

“She has very uncommon techniques, style and timing. So I did everything to assure my victory inside the cage.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie