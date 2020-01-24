This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 January, 2020
Inter Milan winger Lazaro joins Newcastle on loan

The 23-year-old will bolster Steve Bruce’s options, and can also fill in at right-back.

By Ben Blake Friday 24 Jan 2020, 3:57 PM
Lazaro with Magpies boss Steve Bruce.
Lazaro with Magpies boss Steve Bruce.
Lazaro with Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER Steve Bruce has added another option to his squad by acquiring Valentino Lazaro. 

The winger, who can also play midfield and at right-back, joins on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season. 

An Austrian international, Lazara arrived at the San Siro from Hertha Berlin last summer and has played 11 times in all competitions this season. 

He has often been an unused substitute, however, and after Victor Moses with reunited with manager Antonio Conte this week, the 23-year-old was likely to be given limited opportunities to play. 

Along another loan signing, ex-Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, Bruce believes he has added some much-needed freshness to the squad. 

“Valentino is a quality player who’ll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve,” the Newcastle boss said. “He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery.

“We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I’m delighted with what we’ve done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he’ll give us strong options.”

fc-internazionale-v-cagliari-calcio-coppa-italia He has been at Inter since joining from Hertha Berlin last summer. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to meet all my team mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future,” Lazaro added.

“I’ve only heard great things about the club. I’ve had good talks with the coach so I feel very happy to be here now. Those conversations convinced me that this is the right place for me to come.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

