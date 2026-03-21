Seamus Power shoots one-under to climb inside top 20 at Valspar

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER sits in a tie for 17th place heading into Sunday’s final round at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Power shot a one-under par 70 for his third round, moving to three-under for the tournament, eight shots behind 54-hole leader Sungjae Im.

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Im, who is chasing a first PGA Tour win in over four years, leads by two shots from Brandt Snedeker and David Lipsky on nine-under.

Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick are a further shot back on eight-under.

Im said: “It’s been a while since I’ve been in the lead like this, and I’m sure I will be nervous, but the best I can do is just to play my own game.”

He added: “I know it’s been four years, but within that period of time I’ve been able to play really well. I’ve had some second and third places.

“For me, just being able to finish within the top and to have success in that way is important for me and [has] been something that I’ve been happy with.”