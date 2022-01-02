Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Van Dijk 'quite a big fan' of 'fantastic goalkeeper' Kelleher

The 23-year-old from Cork started for Liverpool in this evening’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 8:12 PM
23 minutes ago 1,561 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5644696

london-uk-2nd-jan-2022-christian-pulisic-of-chelsea-attempts-to-round-caoimhin-kelleher-of-liverpool-and-fails-during-the-premier-league-match-at-stamford-bridge-london-picture-credit-should-rea Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher denies Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND GOALKEEPER CAOIMHÍN Kelleher was commended by Virgil van Dijk after his performance for Liverpool in this evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Kelleher drafted into the Reds’ starting line-up due to a suspected positive Covid-19 test returned by Alisson Becker.

After Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave the visitors a two-goal cushion by the 26th minute, Chelsea were level at the break thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic – neither of which Kelleher could reasonably be held accountable for.

Overall it was an impressive performance from the Corkman, who was appearing in a Premier League fixture for just the fourth time in his career. 

“I’m quite a big fan of him,” Van Dijk said of the former Ringmahon Rangers man. “He’s a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.”

Kelleher, who now has 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool on his CV, helped Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals last month by saving penalties from Ryan Bertrand and Luke Thomas in a shootout win against Leicester City.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Van Dijk, Liverpool’s talismanic centre-back, added: “His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well. That’s good and we need him right now because of obviously the Covid cases.

“Unfortunately we conceded two but the first one he can’t really do anything about it. We need him for the next games as well.”

Kelleher’s latest display was another illustration of the rude health of the Ireland senior team with regards to the young goalkeepers available to manager Stephen Kenny.

The 23-year-old and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers, 22, are currently providing competition to 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who’s impressing while on loan from Manchester City to Portsmouth.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie