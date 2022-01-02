Van Dijk 'quite a big fan' of 'fantastic goalkeeper' Kelleher

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher denies Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND GOALKEEPER CAOIMHÍN Kelleher was commended by Virgil van Dijk after his performance for Liverpool in this evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Kelleher drafted into the Reds’ starting line-up due to a suspected positive Covid-19 test returned by Alisson Becker.

After Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave the visitors a two-goal cushion by the 26th minute, Chelsea were level at the break thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic – neither of which Kelleher could reasonably be held accountable for.

Overall it was an impressive performance from the Corkman, who was appearing in a Premier League fixture for just the fourth time in his career.

“I’m quite a big fan of him,” Van Dijk said of the former Ringmahon Rangers man. “He’s a fantastic goalkeeper. He’s learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.”

63' - Wonderful reflexes from Kelleher to keep out a snap-volley inside the area.



Kelleher, who now has 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool on his CV, helped Jurgen Klopp’s side reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals last month by saving penalties from Ryan Bertrand and Luke Thomas in a shootout win against Leicester City.

Van Dijk, Liverpool’s talismanic centre-back, added: “His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well. That’s good and we need him right now because of obviously the Covid cases.

“Unfortunately we conceded two but the first one he can’t really do anything about it. We need him for the next games as well.”

Kelleher’s latest display was another illustration of the rude health of the Ireland senior team with regards to the young goalkeepers available to manager Stephen Kenny.

The 23-year-old and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers, 22, are currently providing competition to 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who’s impressing while on loan from Manchester City to Portsmouth.