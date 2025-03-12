Van Dijk has 'no idea' over his Liverpool future

LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN VIRGIL van Dijk has admitted he has “no idea” if he will remain at Anfield after this season.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is yet to agree a new deal with the Premier League leaders.

Talks have been ongoing for some time and the Netherlands centre-back is keen to extend his stay on Merseyside.

But until a new deal is finally agreed, the 33-year-old conceded he cannot guarantee being in a Liverpool shirt when next season starts.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely,” Van Dijk said after Wednesday’s Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain.

“At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

With Liverpool 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League and facing Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday, Van Dijk is focused on ensuring his team enjoy a memorable end to the season, rather than worrying about the future.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold,” he added. “Listen, there are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself.”

Losing 4-1 on penalties against PSG after the Ligue 1 leaders won 1-0 in the Champions League last 16 second leg at Anfield was a major blow to Van Dijk and company.

It means Reds boss Arne Slot must lift his team for Sunday’s Wembley showdown against an injury-hit Newcastle.

Van Dijk is confident Liverpool will be able to move on quickly from the PSG disappointment.

“You always have to learn from difficult moments. That’s life. That’s life of any human being, but us footballers as well,” he said.

“There were things we could have done better, but overall I am proud of the performance we put in.

“We have to feel the disappointment, but if we bring this intensity in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive.

“There are not many games left and there are two big prizes we can still get. We are going to give it everything.”

– © AFP 2025