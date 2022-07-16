'The people in Ireland, everyone made such an effort' - Vera Pauw grateful for Irish support

VERA PAUW HAS thanked the Irish public for their overwhelming support after she released a statement earlier this month alleging that she was raped as a young player in the Netherlands.

Pauw alleged that she suffered two other sexual assaults during her time in Dutch football and had decided to report the allegations to Dutch police.

Speaking on RTÉ as part of their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 coverage, the Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager expressed her gratitude for the positive reaction she has received so far.

“When I put out the statement, it was not only what I received 30 years ago. It was the ongoing result of it,” she said.

“The fact people have welcomed me and given me so much love and support, it was something I could hardly handle.

“Especially the people in Ireland, everyone made such an effort to really write something to me. I’ve seen most of the messages, it is incredible. People said actually come here and we will make sure you are safe.

“The key thing is, here in Ireland I always felt safe. There has not been one moment I didn’t feel safe. Feeling a nation take care of me, that is something I could hardly grasp. I want to express my gratitude for that. It makes me strong. I stay on my feet because of it.”

Her statement drew an apology from the Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), saying “it was unacceptable that she did not experience a safe working environment.”

Pauw said she is looking forward to continuing to build her life and coach the national team.

“I feel free. It is already a better feeling than two weeks ago.

“I am free in who I am. People know who I am. From here I can build my life further and feel free to have the rest of my life in a space that is mine and not ruled by others.

“The fear I have is I am called the abused coach. Vera Pauw with the abuse behind me. I hope everyone helps me to be Vera, the same Vera and the same coach.

“Yes I have a difficult past and everyone knows that but I am still the same. That is why I am here. I could have said, ‘I am not doing it. I am going to hide myself,’ but I want to show everybody you have welcomed me. You put your arms around me. I will be there for you again as a coach.”