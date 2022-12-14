Houston Dash apologise to players subject to alleged misconduct by Ireland manager Vera Pauw

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CLUB Houston Dash have today apologised to their current and former players affected by alleged misconduct by Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw.

A joint report compiled by National Women’s Soccer League in the USA and the league’s players association detailing allegations of mistreatment of players at a number of clubs was published today, and it included allegations made against Pauw by some of her former players at Houston Dash. Pauw has rejected the allegations.

The report’s allegations include comments made by Pauw regarding players’ weight and attempts to influence their eating habits.

The report states that Pauw appeared for an interview but did not co-operate with the Joint Investigative Team compiling the report.

Pauw provided a written denial of all of the allegations made against her, stating she has never remarked on a player’s appearance.

Separate allegations were made against the current coach of Houston Dash, James Clarkson, who was suspended indefinitely by the club in April of this year, pending the results of the Joint Investigation. The club say they will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of this year.

“We apologise to players, present and former, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach, Vera Pauw”, read the club’s statement.

“Our vision of building and maintaining a culture of excellence on and off the pitch starts with cultivating a respectful and healthy working environment. Our priority is to ensure that our personnel and policies reflect that directive. In partnership with the NWSL, the NWSLPA, the NWSL Board of Governors, and club executives, we will continue to implement proper protocols and preventative steps that are consistent with the guidance of the league and that will prioritize the safety of all members of our organization to address the systemic reform our sport requires.

“Together with Dash players, staff, fans and partners, we will work jointly towards a brighter future.”

The FAI did not comment on the matter when contacted by The42.

Pauw left Houston Dash in 2018, and was appointed as Republic of Ireland manager in 2019. She made Irish football history in presiding over qualification for the Women’s World Cup next year.

