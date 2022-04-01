Vera Pauw's Ireland will use upcoming match with U15 boys team to 'try out a few things'

EXACTLY HOW Vera Pauw’s Ireland side will line up in their World Cup qualifier against Sweden later this month is uncertain.

A strong defensive showing will be essential if they are to avoid defeat against the world’s number two ranked team.

The Irish boss consequently faces a conundrum, as Savannah McCarthy, who has invariably been first-choice at centre-back for the campaign, has been ruled out on account of an ACL injury.

Man United star Diane Caldwell, who has featured instead of McCarthy in the past, will also be missing the game owing to a thigh injury.

The question as to who fills that third centre-back slot is therefore uncertain, assuming they opt to retain that formation.

Pauw has been relatively consistent with her selection so far, going with the same starting XI in three of the four World Cup qualifiers, before opting for four changes in the most recent 11-0 win over Georgia.

However, there will definitely be at least one new face, with either McCarthy or Caldwell having featured in every game up until now.

Pauw admits she even found it difficult in deciding who would fill the extra defensive slots in her squad.

“Believe it or not we even had a hard time to make our decisions for our defensive back-up, but that is also because the players behind them are so close to one another,” she told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “It was until late last night that we were even rewatching games and rewatching moments until the final decision was made.”

As they prepare to face a Swedish side full of world-class players, they will use an upcoming friendly with a U15 boys club team to experiment with their line-up.

It is not the first time they have faced a team of the opposite gender in preparation for a vital match.

“It is the same level of boys and the same team probably that we played earlier because that was exactly the right level,” Pauw explained.

As preparations intensify for the Sweden encounter, she admitted finding the ideal opponents was not easy.

“That is difficult. The boys are always stronger just because of nature. That in itself will bring the pressure we need. It’s about experiencing the pressure and seeing how they deal with that.

“We cannot find the level of Sweden because we’d have to play against top-level men — that doesn’t make any sense, physically.”

Their upcoming opponents will be asked to mimic the playing style of the Swedish team while Pauw is also hoping to get further insight into her own players’ abilities.

Asked whether she has a good idea of who will replace McCarthy for the Sweden encounter, the Irish boss replied: “Of course, we have an idea, but as you will appreciate we need to try out a few things and that is why it is so good that we can play the boys’ team. If you are curious you can come and watch.

“Any option is open. We have discussed all the options.”

Down the other end of the pitch, Pauw has included two exciting young attackers in the squad. At 16 and 17 respectively, Abbie Larkin and Ellen Molloy have already been capped at senior international level, with the former making her debut in last month’s Pinatar Cup.

The duo are not expected to start the Sweden game, nonetheless, Pauw is happy to have them at her disposal.

“It could be that we don’t use them, but we need the options to have them in the squad,” she says

On the Shels youngster, she adds: “If she’s not getting into the lineup because Sweden is a very physically strong team and she’s only 16, as an opposition player, she gives that extra if we need the composure that she has on the pitch.

“And it’s the same for Ellen Molloy, we brought her back in because she can change things. We let Aoibheann Clancy play with the U19s because against Sweden she will probably not get game time. In her position as a defensive midfielder, you need very strong defenders, so we give her the chance to get game time instead of going with us and not having a chance to have a look.”

And in general, dealing appropriately with young players is an aspect of the job in which Pauw is particularly conscientious.

“It is about being clear and open, especially with the parents,” she explains. “So when they speak with you about the pressures that they feel, especially looking into the eyes and being light [is important]. Because, in the end, sport is about enjoying yourself, about expressing yourself but it should never be about long-term pressure.

“Of course, there is pressure for a game. That is part of it, that is why we do it. Every single international game I ever played, everyone thought I was so calm and that it didn’t do anything to me. But in every single international game, I thought: ‘Why am I doing this to myself? Why am I not sitting on the couch with my legs up, enjoying a movie?’

And after the game, I said to myself: ‘Oh yeah, this is why I do it!’

“So the pressure for a game is not the issue. The long-term pressure a player puts on themself is the issue. So for example, when a young player is suddenly stepping up, we need to take care that fatigue is not settling in. So they have enough rest. And that they don’t train more as happens with some coaches who may feel they have to be catching up.

“With me, they train less, so step by step, they are growing. So if they train less — and also taking them off blocks during training — the moment that they play, they can perform 100% to their abilities. And that gives confidence — not over-loading.”

She continues: “We’re very careful with their loads, and their well-being in discussions with the parents. Sometimes there is no need but you like to check in with the parents. When they get older, it goes more through the players.

“I will never text an underage player directly without contacting their parents first. So those little rules I put on myself to take away the issue of a player being under pressure because of course they will be intimidated when a coach contacts them directly. Even if it is for a very positive thing, I always contact the parents first.

“And if I talk to the player, the parents are with her. So it is a group call. If you have those respectful rules, I have had never had the situation yet — it may happen and you always need to keep your eyes open — that a youth player has fallen down because of the pressure.

“The biggest example I had was Sherida Spitse at Holland [who now has 197 caps]. She came into my squad at 16 and not with a big chance to play. She went to the Euros and never played. But she never fell down because of the clarity and contact I had with her parents. That’s how I feel and that is my way of working. I’m not saying it’s the only way of working. I’m very conscious of the fact that they are youth players who are just growing.”