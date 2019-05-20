This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Veteran Bundesliga star to retire next year - aged 41

Claudio Pizarro says that he will end his playing career in 2020.

By AFP Monday 20 May 2019, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,261 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4644407
Claudio Pizarro is set for one more year at the top level.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Claudio Pizarro is set for one more year at the top level.
Claudio Pizarro is set for one more year at the top level.
Image: Imago/PA Images

VETERAN PERUVIAN STRIKER Claudio Pizarro says that he will end his playing career in 2020 at the age of 41.

Pizarro, 40, announced a one-year contract extension at Werder Bremen on Saturday, but admitted a day later that next season would be the final act of a two-decades long career in European football.

“Next season will be my last. I want to end my career in good condition,” he said at a friendly match against lower league side Papenburg.

Fan favourite Pizarro is currently in his fourth spell at Bremen, whom he first joined in 1999.

He has scored 197 goals in 472 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen, Bayern Munich and Cologne.

A few hours after announcing his contract extension on Saturday, the Peruvian came off the bench to score a late winner in his side’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

– © AFP 2019

