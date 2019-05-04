This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Veteran wingers return as Bayern Munich close in on Bundesliga title

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both featured in the defeat of Hanover.

By AFP Saturday 4 May 2019, 4:44 PM
45 minutes ago 1,301 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4620106
Franck Ribery (left) and Arjen Robben (right) pictured with coach Niko Kovac (file pic).
Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON
Franck Ribery (left) and Arjen Robben (right) pictured with coach Niko Kovac (file pic).
Franck Ribery (left) and Arjen Robben (right) pictured with coach Niko Kovac (file pic).
Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

FRANCK RIBERY AND Arjen Robben made a return to action on Saturday as Bayern Munich heaped the pressure on Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund with a 3-1 win over Hanover.

The veteran wingers, both of whom are set to end their Bayern careers at the end of the season, returned from injury as Bayern made heavy weather of a crucial victory over the Bundesliga’s bottom club.

Robben made his first appearance since November while Ribery scored what may be his last ever goal at the Allianz Arena to seal a 3-1 win and put Bayern five points clear of title rivals Borussia Dortmund with a game in hand.

Dortmund face a tough trip to Werder Bremen later on Saturday.

© – AFP 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie