NBA star Wembanyama to miss rest of the season due to blood clot

SAN ANTONIO SPURS star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team said Thursday.

The Spurs said in a statement that the 21-year-old French player was diagnosed with the blood clot after he returned to San Antonio following last Sunday’s All-Star game in San Francisco.

“Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season,” the Spurs said. “The team will provide updates as appropriate.”

The announcement brings a premature end to another outstanding campaign by Wembanyama, who earned Rookie of the Year honors last season after being taken first overall in the NBA draft.

Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a league-best 3.8 blocks in 46 games for the Spurs this season.

The 7-foot-3 (2.21m) star became an All-Star for the first time when he was chosen as a reserve.

Advertisement

Wembanyama delivered a stand-out performance for the team of global All-Stars selected by Charles Barkley, who fell to the veteran team led by Stephen Curry in the All-Star final.

Curry, who earned All-Star Most Valuable Player honors, was impressed by Wembanyama’s determination in the mid-season exhibition, criticized in recent years for a lack of intensity and drama.

“He took the NBA All-Star Game seriously,” Curry said. “He was showing his unique skill set all across the board.”

Wembanyama’s season also included a trip home to France, where the Spurs split two games in Paris with the Indiana Pacers.

Wembanyama was playing in the French league a year and a half ago before his selection as the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft set him on the path to global stardom.

He helped France capture the silver medal at last year’s Paris Olympics, where they fell to the United States in the final.

While the Spurs’ announcement on Thursday didn’t rule out the possibility that Wembanyama could be fit for the playoffs, the chances of San Antonio reaching the post-season without him look slim.

The Spurs are in 12th place in the Western Conference, two spots away from the final play-in berth now held by the Golden State Warriors.

Even with the arrival of high-scoring guard De’Aaron Fox from Sacramento at the trade deadline, the Spurs will likely suffer without their centerpiece, who was on track for defensive player of the year.

With his campaign over, Wembanyama will now not play enough games to be eligible for any of the major end of season awards.

However, Wembanyama could be fit intime to play for France in Euro 2025, which will be held August 27-September 14 in Latvia, Cypris, Finland and Poland.

In January, French Basketball Federation President Jean-Pierre Hunckler said that barring injury he expected Wembanyama to be available.

– © AFP 2025