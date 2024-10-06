Vikings hold off Jets in London to stay unbeaten

THE UNBEATEN MINNESOTA Vikings, the surprise package of the NFL season, held on for a fifth straight win with a nail-biting 23-17 victory over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who was drafted by the Jets and then released after three seasons, was well contained by the Jets defense but crucially Minnesota were able to stop Aaron Rodgers at the death.

Rodgers led a 10-play drive as New York searched for a touchdown to win the contest but on 3rd & 10, the Jets quarterback’s attempted pass to Mike Williams was picked off by Stephon Gilmore.

It didn’t look like being a close contest after the Vikings had opened up a 17-0 lead in the second quarter after they followed up a field goal with a 63-yard interception return from Andrew Van Ginkel.

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE WIN WITH A PICK.#NYJvsMIN pic.twitter.com/3Li9D2uZw1 — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

C.J. Ham then ran in from two yards but the Jets gave themselves some hope with Rodgers moving out of the pocket and finding Allen Lazard at the back of the end-zone to make it 17-7 at the half.

The Jets trailed 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter before Rodgers found Garrett Wilson with a one-yard pass and when the Vikings could only manage a field goal in response, the outcome was in Rodgers’ hands.

But the former Green Bay quarterback, who finished with 244 passing yards and two touchdowns, gave up his third interception of the game to leave the Jets on 2-3.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who had 92 yards on six receptions but was well handled by the Jets defense, said it had been a frustrating day for the offense.

“It’s definitely a tough win. We’ve definitely got to give thanks to our defense today for giving us this win,” he said.

But he said the 5-0 team head into a bye-week in good shape and still with plenty to work on.

“It feels great. You know it feels great to be undefeated But there’s definitely a lot to improve on and to fix in this film room but it’s definitely good to get this,” he said.

Later on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, the only other unbeaten team in the league, face the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

