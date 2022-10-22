'She has been super important' - high praise as Vikki Wall scores sixth goal of the season

A SUPERB VIKKI Wall goal helped North Melbourne to a statement 32-point win over Collingwood on Saturday.

Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan both lined out for the Pies at Victoria Park against fellow Irish players Erika O’Shea and Wall. It finished 57-25, with the Meath star scoring an outstanding individual goal late in the second quarter.

In the post-game press conference, North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker highlighted the impact Wall has made in her debut season.

“She has been super important since coming into our programme,” he said.

“She brings a real robust approach to us and also the connection piece is really important. Her ability to get up the ground, connect us and then go back in.

“Her ability to close down the opposition really quickly and pressure. It is pretty exciting to consider she has only played nine games of Aussie Rules football and to see what she is already doing.”

Elsewhere, the Western Bulldogs strengthened their finals push with a 55-23 win over Aisling McCarthy’s West Coast Eagles.

Armagh’s Amy Mulholland and Leitrim’s Áine Tighe helped an injury-hit Fremantle past Sydney Swans 42-28.

Table-toppers Brisbane hammered Hawthorn 61-7 at Skybus Stadium. Aileen Gilroy and Aine McDonagh featured for the Hawks while Orla O’Dwyer was impressive for the Lions, finishing with 17 disposals.