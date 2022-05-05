Staunton tips Meath's Vikki to climb the AFLW wall and make a name for herself in Australia

AFLW STAR CORA Staunton has tipped Meath’s Vikki Wall to have ‘a massive impact’ in the game, presuming she heads to Australia in the coming months, and has put supporters of the All-Ireland title holders on red alert for more possible departures.

Staunton was among 14 Irish players contracted to AFLW clubs in the season just gone, a figure the Mayo great expects to rise to at least 20 when the seventh season of the oval ball game gets underway later this year.

With four new clubs joining the league, Staunton believes there will be increased opportunities for Irish players and said she is aware of ‘two clubs that are interested’ in reigning Player of the Year Wall, adding that ‘there has been more than just Vikki approached’ in the Royal County.

It’s a potential blow to Meath following their remarkable rise from the intermediate ranks to the summit of the senior game under manager Eamonn Murray who stated last month that he expects Wall to leave after this year’s Championship.

“I have heard two clubs that are interested in her, now I don’t know what club she is going to but she is going to have a massive impact,” said Staunton of Dunboyne powerhouse Wall. “Especially if they are allowing her to come out when the (LGFA) season ends, which potentially with Meath could be the All-Ireland final on the last weekend of July.

“So they are giving her probably three weeks of pre-season and if the (AFLW) season starts on the 26th of August, they obviously have massive faith in her. I think she will have a massive impact when she goes out.

“It will take a little bit of time to adjust to it and get used to the sport but I see over the next few years that if she enjoys it then she is going to be a massive player for whatever club she joins.”

Staunton pictured at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour series. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Cork teenager Erika O’Shea is the latest player to finalise terms with an unnamed AFLW club. She could yet be joined by some of Wall’s Meath colleagues and in a statement that will worry supporters throughout the country, Staunton suggested that ‘this is probably the last season’ that Irish players will be able to play both LGFA and AFLW championships in the same year.

“There has been more than just Vikki approached,” said Staunton of Meath. “Whether those individuals say they’ll go or not, that’s up to them. I suppose it’s depending on who the club is, the contract they’re offered and depending on what they want, what their motivation is. Like, is it to win more All-Irelands with Meath or is it to pursue a professional contract, professional sport?

“Everyone is different, maybe they want to get their university out of the way before they go out, be a bit older. Erika is the youngest that has gone out, everyone else has kind of been 21 or older. She’s going out as a 19-year-old, she’s only in her second year in college. It’s a bit different for her.

“But yeah, I do certainly think there’ll be more than Vikki on the Meath team that will have been approached to go out but whether they accept it or not, I’m not sure what they will do.”

Despite turning 40, Staunton enjoyed what was, in her opinion, her best season yet for the Greater Western Sydney Giants, booting 18 goals. She has yet to confirm his plans for the new season and expects to do so in the coming weeks though it’s anticipated she will sign on for a sixth year.

Staunton spoke of the opportunities for Irish players to make significant money in Australia, noting how ‘one of the biggest stars in Carlton moved to Essendon and it’s rumoured that she’s getting between 150 and 170,000′.

“In the short-term, in the next couple of years, there will be a huge need for Irish girls,” said the 11-time All-Star. “With four new teams, that’s 120-plus girls. They are not sure what the panels will be but it’s 30 for now and that could be increased to 32. In the men’s game they work off 38 to 40 so in time it will go to that. In the short-term, there is a need for Irish.

“In a couple of years’ time, it is going to be fully professional and it’s going to be a very well paid job, so it’s a very hard opportunity to turn down.”

