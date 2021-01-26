Aston Villa complete signing of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson

File photo: Morgan Sanson on the move for Marseille last year.

ASTON VILLA HAVE completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille for a fee reportedly in the region of £15.5million.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park, which is subject to international clearance.

Villa boss Dean Smith told his club’s official website: “Morgan has performed consistently at the highest level in French football for a number of seasons as well as in this season’s Champions League, and is a player with the quality and experience to play in any midfield position.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas confirmed earlier this month that there was Premier League interest in Sanson, who had also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal.

“He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics,” said Villas Boas.

Sanson joined Marseille from Montpellier in 2017 and scored 22 goals in 120 appearances for the club, featuring in the 2018 Europa League final against Atletico Madrid.