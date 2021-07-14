Shamrock Rovers were 'the better team' last night, admits Slovan boss

SLOVAN BRATISLAVA boss Vladimir Weiss admitted Shamrock Rovers were “the better team” at Tallaght Stadium in last night’s Champions League qualifier.

Goals from Graham Burke and Richie Towell saw the Hoops recover a two-goal first-leg deficit before Weiss’ son, who shares his first name, scored the all-important goal to send Slovan through.

The 56-year-old coach was a relieved man afterwards and admitted his side enjoyed some good fortune to progress.

“Lucky win [over] both matches for us. We were the better team at home [in Bratislava]. Shamrock Rovers were the better team at home today in this stadium. They played fantastic, aggressive, with confidence, good character and a lot of patience. We played well for 20 minutes in the second half. We scored a wonderful goal from Vlad to win [on aggregate]. We are going to the next round, which is more important [than performing well].”

While an angry Stephen Bradley criticised the referee for a perceived foul in the build-up to Slovan’s goal, Weiss said he had not seen the incident back and did not notice anything untoward at the time.

Last night was not the end of the Hoops’ European adventure though, as they now go into the third round of the Europa Conference League, and Weiss backed the reigning Premier Division champions to make an impact in that competition.

“On this [showing] today, you have a chance in the next round,” he said.

“We play against Young Boys. We are not favourites because they’re a good team. But against strong opponents, like [Shamrock Rovers], we play better.”

Before taking over at Slovan, Weiss was Georgia manager between 2016 and 2020. He is consequently no stranger to playing Irish teams, having come up against the Boys in Green on several occasions at international level.

“Eight matches and I win only one [the first leg against Rovers]. I know Ireland well, I know your national team, your character, your patience, your quality, your fight, your running. We knew everything about this before the game. I say to the guys before the game, we must wait and fight, a lot of running, a lot of challenges, especially in the box.

“The Slovak League is not so high quality like international level, but Ireland also is not [comparable to] Champions League or French division.

“I wish you all the best because I love Ireland. Do you remember my last interview about Michael Flatley?

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He’s amazing. He’s my favourite artist in the world.”

And finally, Weiss’ son was competing with Slovakia at the Euros only last month. Did he have any concerns about starting him so soon after the tournament?

“He was injured during the Euros and had only 10 days with the team. I put him in because I know about his quality and today he was a different player on the pitch. He’s my son and it’s [uncomfortable] speaking about him, but it’s my son, my life, and he’s a good player.

“He has good experience from the national team, Man City, Rangers, he played at home practically [in Ireland as it's a similar style to British football].”