Ukrainian skeleton racer disqualified from Winter Olympics over banned war victim helmet

UKRAINIAN SKELETON RACER Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics on Thursday after refusing to back down over his banned helmet, which depicts victims of his country’s war with Russia.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said Heraskevych had been kicked out of the Milan-Cortina Games “after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines”.

Heraskevych insisted he would continue to wear the helmet, which carries pictures of Ukrainian sportsmen and women killed since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, during the men’s skeleton heats on Thursday.

Advertisement

The gesture has been defended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but Heraskevych has now been disqualified.

“Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning,” the IOC statement said.

“The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC’s Guidelines on Athlete Expression. It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules.”

Athletes are permitted to express their views in press conferences and on social media, and on Tuesday the IOC said it would “make an exception” for Heraskevych, allowing him to wear a plain black armband during competition.

The IOC said its president, Kirsty Coventry, had spoken with Heraskevych on Thursday morning in a vain bid to make him change his mind.

Coventry, the IOC said, “explained to him, one final time, the IOC position. As in the personal meetings before, he refused to change his position”.

Heraskevych displayed a banner which read “No War in Ukraine” at the last Olympics in Beijing, with Russia launching its invasion of its neighbour four days after the end of those Olympics.

– © AFP 2026