Advertisement
Wednesday 4 January 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Van Dik applauding Liverpool fans at Brentford.
# Assessment
Van Dijk to see specialist after suffering hamstring injury at Brentford
The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time.
444
1
31 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER VIRGIL van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford.

The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”, adding “I didn’t want to take any risks”.

The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.

Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     