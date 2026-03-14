Wales beat Italy to end three-year wait for Six Nations win

Wales 31

Italy 17

WALES FINALLY ENDED a three-year wait for a Six Nations win with a 31-17 defeat of Italy in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Welsh kicked off their final match of the 2026 edition on a 15-match losing streak in the Six Nations, with Wales’ last win in the tournament coming against Italy in March 2023.

But 1,099 days on from that result Wales, defying even the forecasts of their most optimistic supporters, 21-0 at the interval after scoring three converted tries in a dominant first-half display.

Number eight Aaron Wainwright, the man-of-the-match, crossed for the first two tries before Wales captain Dewi Lake went over as well.

Dan Edwards added a fourth try — and a fourth conversion — early in the second half as Wales secured a bonus point before the fly-half landed a drop-goal to make it 31-0.

Italy rallied, scoring three tries inside the final 30 minutes.

But the Azzurri had left themselves too much to do in their bid to win three matches in a single Six Nations for the first time.

Italy arrived in Cardiff fresh from a maiden victory in their 33 Tests against England last weekend.

Wales were thrashed by both England (48-7) and France (54-12) in the opening two rounds before much improved showings in far close losses to Scotland (26-23) and Ireland (27-17) meant they kicked off with genuine hope of defeating Italy under the closed roof of the Millennium Stadium.

Their progress was evident in Saturday’s opening 40 minutes with Italy, after squandering early opportunities, unable to withstand Wales’ physicality.

Italy threatened a try in the ninth minute after a turnover by Lorenzo Cannone that saw centre Tommaso Menoncello and wing Monty Ioane race clear.

But Wales’ defence held firm and Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi then missed a good chance when he pulled a penalty wide to the right.

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Steve Tandy’s side made Italy pay by breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute.

They kicked a penalty for an attacking line-out and won the set-piece before Wainwright powered through several tackles for a try between the posts.

Edwards landed the conversion and Wales led 7-0.

And, having withstood sustained Italian pressure, Wales opted for another attacking line-out and Wainwright crashed over in the 25th minute.

Fly-half Edwards added a tough conversion and Wales were 14-0 ahead.

Wales attacked from the re-start before again deciding to kick a penalty for a line-out near Italy’s line.

They secured possession and a powerful forward drive ended with hooker Lake scoring Wales’ third try in the 28th minute.

Edwards again made no mistake with the conversion and Wales were in command at 21-0 inside half an hour.

And just four minutes into the second half, after powerful carrying by the pack took Wales to within 10 metres of Italy’s try-line, Edwards — with numbers out wide — raced over and converted his own score to make it 28-0.

Wales had led Scotland until six minutes from time before suffering an agonising defeat.

But there was no danger of another heart-breaking loss on Saturday, with Edwards’s superbly struck drop-goal from 40 metres out in the 47th minute extending Wales’ lead to 31-0.

Italy eventually got on the scoreboard four minutes later through replacement forward Tommaso di Bartolomeo’s 51st-minute try, converted by Garbisi, with Wales reduced to 14 men after Archie Griffin was shown a yellow card for infringing in the preceding maul.

Another replacement, Tommaso Allan, scored a second try for Italy and Garbisi crossed with the final play of the game, but it was too little too late for Gonzalo Quesada’s team.

– © AFP 2026