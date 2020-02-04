Wales set to plan without Williams for Ireland and France games

WELSH PLAYER LIAM Williams will again be marked absent for Saturday’s clash against Ireland in the Six Nations as well as the Round 3 tie with France.

Saracens player Williams last featured for Wales in Japan last October when they knocked out France at the quarter-final stage of the Rugby World Cup.

The suffered an ankle injury which required surgery and this weekend’s tie at the Aviva Stadium is too soon for his return.

Wales defence coach Byron Hayward told BBC Sport that Williams was making progress but his comeback to action was ‘certainly not as soon as we’d hoped’.

Last Saturday Wales opened their Six Nations campaign with a thumping 42-0 win over Italy and after this Saturday’s tie, they face France on 22 February in Cardiff.

The match in Twickenham against England on 7 March could potentially see Williams in action before Wales conclude their Six Nations schedule at home to Scotland on 14 March.

Wales are set to name their team to face Ireland on Thursday morning.

