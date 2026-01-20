Lake named as captain as Wales unveil Six Nations squad

WALES HEAD COACH Steve Tandy has named Dewi Lake as his captain for the Six Nations as he unveiled a 38-player squad for the tournament.

Prop Tomas Francis is selected for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup while there are also call-ups for James Botham, Sam Costelow, Ryan Elias, Josh Macleod, Mason Grady, Eddie James and Owen Watkin.

Two uncapped players have been picked among the 20 forwards and 18 backs — Leicester wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Bath centre Louie Hennessey.

Regular captain Jac Morgan is injured, while veteran number eight Taulupe Faletau and centre Max Llewellyn are also absentees.

Tandy backed Lake to lead the side in exemplary fashion again.

“Dewi is a great man and so passionate about Wales, which I think everyone can see,” he said.

“I thought he was outstanding in the way he led during the autumn, not only in the three games he was captain but also how he supported Jac prior to that. I know he will continue to do an amazing job in the role.”

The coach added: “There are a few changes to the squad from the autumn, some due to injury but others are a sign of the competition there is and how many players we have in the mix which is a real positive.

“I think we have a good blend again within the squad moving into this campaign and can’t wait for us to assemble next week.

Wales begin their 2026 campaign against England at Twickenham on 7 February.

It will be their first match since a record 73-0 home defeat by South Africa in Cardiff in November, their 21st loss in 23 Tests.

Wales have lost their past 11 matches in the Six Nations, finishing bottom of the table in 2024 and 2025.

Wales travel to Dublin to take on Ireland in round four on 6 March.

Wales squad

Forwards (20)

Keiron Assiratti, Adam Beard, Liam Belcher, James Botham, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Olly Cracknell, Harri Deaves, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Archie Griffin, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (capt), Alex Mann, Josh Macleod, Taine Plumtree, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright

Backs (18)

Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Jarrod Evans, Mason Grady, Kieran Hardy, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Joe Hawkins, Louie Hennessey, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Owen Watkin, Tomos Williams

